Something South African Peppercorn Collection Gift Set recall: reason, batch number, and other details revealed

Something South African LLC has issued a nationwide Peppercorn Collection Gift Set recall notice over potential mold contamination.

The recall comes after the brand was informed about the presence of mold in one of the pepper containers from the gift set. The FDA reported that, out of the eight pepper containers from the gift set, the Malaysian Long Pepper has mold and Ochratoxin A, which can be harmful when consumed by humans.

Something South African recalled pepper gift sets (Image via FDA/Peppercorn Collection Gift Set recall)

Following the Peppercorn Collection Gift Set recall, the company's spokesperson commented:

“The company has ceased the production and distribution of the product as our supplier continues with their root cause investigation.”

The recalled gift sets were sold through World Market stores across the nation and were also available to order on the World Market e-commerce website. Gift sets from the Peppercorn Collection Gift Set recall contain eight pepper containers and have the "Best Before Date" of June 2024 printed on the back of the box. Customers can recognize the recalled products with batch number 494951-T, SKU 549153. Additionally, the products have a UPC 6 009686 793712 printed on them.

What are the health risks related to mold contamination which led to the Peppercorn Collection Gift Set recall

When someone eats food like blue cheese and mushrooms, they are practically eating mold. Though it may sound gross, some molds are safe to eat and even have many health benefits. Penicillin, for instance, is a medical drug that was first produced from a specific kind of mold.

Like every other contaminant, mold needs a humid environment to grow. When a customer stores spices such as pepper without drying them well, they will see mold grow over them in no time. Wrongful treatment and storage of spices may often lead to cases similar to the Peppercorn Collection Gift Set recall.

Consumption of mold-contaminated foods can cause several allergic reactions, including shortness of breath, nausea, fever, and diarrhea. Though most of these problems can be treated with general medications, patients are advised to consult a doctor at the earliest.

Moreover, people with respiratory disorders like asthma, organ surgeries, etc., might be at serious risk following the consumption of moldy food. It is best suggested to take them to the nearest health center for immediate medical assistance.

What to do if a customer has purchased the gift sets from the Peppercorn Collection Gift Set recall

Customers who may have purchased the recalled products are strictly advised not to use them in their food preparation. Though cooking often kills all germs and bacteria, it's still not recommended to consume food that has shown signs of molding. Customers can either return the recalled product to the store for a refund or throw it away.

If someone has any queries about the recalled product, they can reach out to Something South African at 425-890-3031, between 11 am and 8 pm EST, Monday through Friday, or send an email to [email protected]

Recalled Something South African LLC Peppercorn Gift-sets (Image via FDA)

If a customer has gifted peppercorn gift sets to a friend or family member, call them immediately to inform them about the Peppercorn Collection Gift Set recall. Their friends or family can either dispose of the product or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. All recalled products can be returned even without a slip.

Poll : 0 votes