Why are Galveston Bay oysters being recalled? Texas Department of State Health Services issues alert amid rising gastrointestinal illness cases

The Texas Department of State Health Services has issued a state-wide recall notice for Galveston Bay oysters over rising gastrointestinal illness cases.

TexasDSHS initiated the recall after the Louisiana Department of Health reported 19 cases of gastrointestinal illness following the consumption of raw oysters. Upon further investigation, the Health Department found that 10 out of the 19 reported cases were caused by the consumption of Galveston Bay oysters. Investigations into the rest of the cases are currently ongoing.

Texas DSHS @TexasDSHS



Call your healthcare provider right away if you have any severe gastrointestinal illness symptoms.



#TexasDSHSNewsRelease: bit.ly/3VMxRNz Recall ordered for all oysters harvested from Nov. 17 through Dec. 7 in TX 1 shellfish area.Call your healthcare provider right away if you have any severe gastrointestinal illness symptoms. Recall ordered for all oysters harvested from Nov. 17 through Dec. 7 in TX 1 shellfish area. Call your healthcare provider right away if you have any severe gastrointestinal illness symptoms.#TexasDSHSNewsRelease: bit.ly/3VMxRNz https://t.co/AnMbNqCXoy

Speaking about the oysters from the TX1 area, Chris Van Deusen, TexasDSHS spokesperson, said:

"Last couple of days, we’ve gotten reports of a few dozen gastrointestinal illnesses in people who ate oysters from that area."

The recalled oysters were sold between November 17 and December 7, and could be packed in different kinds of packaging depending on the point of purchase. Customers are advised to check the packages to see if the oysters were harvested in TX 1 or Galveston Bay area. All TX1 and Galveston Bay oysters must be disposed off immediately, as they can cause gastrointestinal and norovirus illness.

What are the health risks related to the recalled Galveston Bay oysters?

Louisiana Department of Health @LADeptHealth The Texas Department of State Health Services has ordered a recall of oysters harvested in the southeastern Galveston Bay. The Texas Department of State Health Services has ordered a recall of oysters harvested in the southeastern Galveston Bay. https://t.co/Xt1XzH3gbg

Oysters are served raw in most seafood restaurants around the world. The vitamin and mineral-rich seafood greatly helps in keeping your brain healthy. But like any uncooked or unprocessed meat, oysters also carry certain germs and bacteria that can be harmful to human health.

Consumption of Galveston Bay oysters can lead to gastrointestinal illnesses and infections like norovirus. One of the most common viral infections caused by consuming raw oysters, norovirus symptoms usually subside within a few days, but can prove life-threatening to people with low immunity like children, the elderly, pregnant women, and people with other medical complications.

GCHD @GCHDinfo The Texas Department of State Health Services has ordered a recall of all oysters in southeastern Galveston Bay after reports of a few dozen cases of gastrointestinal illness among people who ate oysters from those waters. For more information visit dshs.texas.gov/news-alerts/DS… The Texas Department of State Health Services has ordered a recall of all oysters in southeastern Galveston Bay after reports of a few dozen cases of gastrointestinal illness among people who ate oysters from those waters. For more information visit dshs.texas.gov/news-alerts/DS… https://t.co/GeVZyVz7U8

The most common raw oyster-induced infection symptoms include vomiting, abdominal cramps, fever, chills, nausea, diarrhea, and headaches. If you, or someone in your family, has been experiencing any of the aforementioned symptoms, contact your nearest health care center and inform them about your exposure to raw oysters.

Though none of the reported cases thus far required hospitalization, people who feel that normal medications are not helping much are recommended to visit the nearest health care center for immediate medical assistance.

Houston Health Dept @HoustonHealth

bit.ly/3Y9mvF2 Hey oyster lovers, @TexasDSHS ordered a recall of all oysters harvested in an area of southeastern Galveston Bay. A few dozen people who ate oysters from those waters developed gastrointestinal illness. Hey oyster lovers, @TexasDSHS ordered a recall of all oysters harvested in an area of southeastern Galveston Bay. A few dozen people who ate oysters from those waters developed gastrointestinal illness. bit.ly/3Y9mvF2 https://t.co/GlDiOJeEZx

Raw oyster-induced infections like Vibrio infection and Hepatitis A are common in the country and can often pose life-threatening risks for patients. Reports published by the CDC estimate that about 80,000 people get Vibrio infection after eating raw oysters every year, and around 100 people die from it.

Eating raw and unprocessed meat is never a good idea, as it can be full of pathogens and germs that can lead to hospitalization. Therefore, the U.S. Food and Health Safety Department always urges people to eat fully-cooked meat and seafood.

Poll : 0 votes