Walmart Frozen Chicken Meals recall: reason, UPC code, and other details explored

Over an undeclared allergens concern, Mountain View Packaging, LLC is recalling over 6,013 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat Crispy Chicken with Almonds entrée products from Walmart stores.

The Boise, Idaho-based company has issued a voluntary nationwide recall for its frozen chicken meals after it was found that the packets contain shellfish (shrimp), a high-risk allergen in the United States region.

The allergen problems came to light when the company informed the Food Safety & Inspection Service (FSIS) that they had received a customer complaint about the presence of shrimp in the product labeled as Crispy Chicken with Almonds entrée.

The voluntary recall affects all 18.5 oz packages of "INNOVASIAN Crispy Chicken with Almonds ENTREE" sold exclusively through Walmart in 28 states of America, including Ohio. The concerned products carry a manufacturing date of November 17, 2022, and a 'Best Before' date of May 25, 2023.

Packed in labeled boxes, the recalled frozen chicken has lot code 22321-1 printed on the box. Customers can identify the recalled products with the UPC 695119120499.

Mountain View Packaging, LLC commented on the Walmart Frozen Chicken recall through a press release, quoting:

“InnovAsian is working diligently with its retail customers in an effort to remove the potentially affected products from store shelves and from distribution.”

People who are allergic to shellfish (shrimps) are strictly advised not to consume the recalled Walmart frozen chicken, as it may cause severe reactions in the body. People with no history of shrimp-related allergies can enjoy the Crispy Chicken with Almonds entrée after cooking it properly, as mentioned on the back of the box.

Allergic customers who have no use for the recalled Walmart frozen chicken can return it to the store of purchase for a full refund. Customers who may have queries related to the recalled products can contact the InnovAsian Cuisine hotline at 1-800-324-5140. The company can also be reached through emails at [email protected]

In case of a shellfish-related allergic reaction, rush to your nearest health center for immediate medical assistance.

Risks related to the Walmart Frozen Chicken Meals recall

As Mountain View Packaging, LLC recalls Walmart Frozen Chicken Meals over an undeclared Shellfish allergen concern, it is important to know the risks related to the allergen. Shellfish is one of the most common high-risk allergens that may cause mild to severe reactions in people allergic to them.

Unlike other allergens, Shellfish allergies don't necessarily begin at early ages and can appear at any point in a person's life. Shellfish allergies can be triggered upon consuming a wide range of seafood, including shrimp, crab, crayfish, lobster, prawn, clams, mussels, oysters, squid, cuttlefish, octopus, snails, and scallops.

Most people allergic to one group of shellfish are allergic to all other groups. Some of the most common shellfish allergic reactions include tingling in the mouth, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, lightheadedness, dizziness, and fainting. Some patients may also be at risk of experiencing life-threatening anaphylaxis attacks, which can put the patient in a state of shock and cause breathing difficulty.

An anaphylaxis attack requires immediate medical attention and sometimes can be brought under control with an epinephrine shot. Some patients may also need a second shot, but either way, the patient must be taken to a medical health center immediately.

