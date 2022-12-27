Alpha food Meatless Burritos & Breakfast Sandwiches recall: Reason, UPC code, and other details revealed

The Miso Brothers, Inc., a.k.a Alpha Foods, has issued a nationwide Meatless Burritos & Breakfast Sandwiches recall over undeclared allergen concerns.

Announced on December 11, the voluntary recall was followed by the discovery of undeclared milk traces (Casein - a milk protein) in the packages of Meatless Burritos & Breakfast Sandwiches. Primary investigations into the matter suggest that the contamination occurred during the production process.

The products under the Meatless Burritos & Breakfast Sandwiches recall were sold through some of the most prominent retail stores across the country, and were also shipped directly to consumers who purchased them online.

All you need to know about the Meatless Burritos & Breakfast Sandwiches recall

Packed in labeled plastic packets, the recalled products can be recognized from the following details and lot numbers:

Product Description Lot Number UPC Expiration Date Bac'n Scramble Breakfast Burrito 052822BSB 062022BS 855099007948 5/28/20246/20/2024 Meatless Sausage Breakfast Sandwich 092122MSS 810070350093 9/21/2024 Meatless Chorizo Breakfast Sandwich 062822SCS 070722SCS 810070350109 6/28/20247/7/2024 Chik'n Fajita Burrito 031522CFB041322CFBP2-22109 855099007047 3/15/20244/13/20244/19/2024 Meatless Sausage Breakfast Burrito 081122MSB101522MSS110222MSB 855099007733 8/11/202410/15/202411/2/2024 Philly Burrito 072822PB101822PBP2-22266 855099007023 7/28/202410/18/20249/23/2024 Pizza Burrito 041422PB 855099007016 4/14/2024 Steakless Ranchero Burrito 022422SRB 855099007764 2/24/2024

People with milk-related allergies are strictly advised not to consume the products included in the Meatless Burritos & Breakfast Sandwiches recall, as they may cause severe allergic reactions in your body. Others with no history of milk-related allergies are free to consume the Meatless Burritos & Breakfast Sandwiches after cooking them properly as per the instructions on the box.

Customers who may have no use for the recalled products can return them to the store of purchase for a replacement or a full refund. Recalled products can always be returned even without the original order receipt.

Meanwhile, customers who may have bought the product online are advised to get in touch with the company for a replacement or refund. You can share your doubts or queries regarding the recall with the Alpha Foods company via email at [email protected]

If you, or a family member, show any signs of an allergic reaction after the wrongful consumption of the products under the Meatless Burritos & Breakfast Sandwiches recall, rush them to your nearest health center for immediate medical assistance.

What are the risks that prompted the Meatless Burritos & Breakfast Sandwiches recall

In the last few days, Allergen-related recall cases, similar to the Meatless Burritos & Breakfast Sandwiches recall, have been rising at an alarming rate. Though most of these recalls have been voluntary, they sure make you question your own safety when it comes to packaged food. As per FoodAllergy.org, each year around 200,000 people require emergency medical care due to food-related allergic reactions in the United States.

Eight of the most common food allergens, including - milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, soy, fish, and shellfish - are responsible for most of the serious food allergy reactions. People are often diagnosed with food-related allergies during childhood, but some allergies may show up at any point of age.

Some of the Alpha Foods products from the Meatless Burritos & Breakfast Sandwiches recall (Image via FDA)

The most common allergic reactions caused by consumption of food allergens include - tingling in the mouth, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, lightheadedness, dizziness, and fainting.

Some patients may also experience life-threatening allergic reactions like an anaphylaxis attack, which may often lead to death if not treated right away. An anaphylactic attack requires immediate medical attention, but can also be brought under control through first-response drugs like epinephrine shots.

