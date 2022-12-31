SunSprouts Alfafa sprouts recall: Reason, lot codes, and all you need to know

SunSprout Enterprises Ltd. has issued a nationwide Alfafa Sprouts recall of 1400 pounds of raw alfalfa sprouts over concerns of potential Salmonella contamination.

The voluntary recall was followed by a preliminary investigation conducted by the State of Nebraska and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding an outbreak of illness associated with the consumption of alfalfa sprouts. Around 12 people were found to have suffered illness induced by a Salmonella outbreak after they consumed the sprouts at their homes or restaurants.

Although the alfalfa sprouts from SunSprouts weren't associated with the outbreak, the company is voluntarily recalling them as they further investigate how the products were handled and stored after leaving the Nebraska facility.

Raw sprouts from SunSprouts are commonly used in sandwiches and salads across the country. Many restaurants and fast food chains use green sprouts as a garnish on a wide variety of hot and cold dishes. People also use sprouts in summer rolls and as a garnish in soups and tacos. Alfalfa sprouts can also be dried and used to make tea, smoothies, and taken as herbal supplements.

All you need to know about the SunSprouts Alfafa sprouts recall

Raw sprouts under the SunSprouts Alfafa Sprouts recall were packed in labeled clamshell packages and were distributed to retailers, grocers, restaurants, and food service companies in Nebraska, Kansas, and Iowa between late November and mid-December this year recently.

The recall was initiated in two batches, with the initial batch focusing on around 800 pounds of 4-ounce packages, while the second batch focused on 600 pounds of 4-ounces and 2 ½-pound packages.

raw sprouts package from SunSprouts Alfafa Sprouts Recall (Image via FDA)

The recall affects a total of 1400 pounds of raw alfalfa sprouts that have the lot codes 4211, 5211, 3212, and 4212 printed on them. The recalled packages may have varying 'best-by' dates ranging between December 10, 2022 and January 7, 2023.

Customers, restaurants, and food service companies who may have the recalled products in their fridge are strictly advised to dispose them off safely. Retailers and grocers are also advised to refrain from selling the recalled sprouts to customers, and wait for the distributor to arrange for the return of the products.

People with doubts and queries regarding the SunSprouts Alfafa Sprouts Recall can contact SunSprout Enterprises Ltd. at 402-331-0803, Monday–Friday, 8.00 am through 5.00 pm CST. The company can also be reached via e-mail at [email protected] anytime throughout the day.

Risks related to the SunSprouts Alfafa Sprouts recall

CDC @CDCgov SALMONELLA OUTBREAK: Check your refrigerator for recalled SunSprout brand alfalfa sprouts. If you have recalled sprouts, throw them away or return them. Don’t eat them. More info: bit.ly/3vsuAaE SALMONELLA OUTBREAK: Check your refrigerator for recalled SunSprout brand alfalfa sprouts. If you have recalled sprouts, throw them away or return them. Don’t eat them. More info: bit.ly/3vsuAaE https://t.co/vWa3ijnnzX

Recalled over concerns of potential Salmonella contamination, the products from the SunSprouts Alfafa Sprouts may lead to mild to severe effects if consumed. The United States reports more than 42,000 cases of Salmonella every year, making it one of the most common food poisoning bacteria that can also lead to death in a few severe cases.

Consumption of Salmonella-contaminated food products may lead to a Salmonellosis infection. It often incubates within 48 hours of consuming contaminated food and can result in diarrhea, fever, and stomach pains that can last up to two weeks without treatment.

Salmonella infections are usually low to mild, but can sometimes pose a serious threat to people with low immunity like children, pregnant women, the elderly, and those with other such medical implications. Common treatments for such infections include the administration of diarrhea and fever-reducing medications, as well as antibiotics.

Patients are also advised to consume plenty of fluids and electrolytes as the continued diarrhea causes dehydration. Although medical attention is not always required in Salmonella-related cases, it is always advisable to consult a doctor.

Poll : 0 votes