Target weighted blanket recall: Reason and other details revealed

On Friday, December 23, 2022, Target U.S. issued a nationwide Target weighted blanket recall for more than 200,000 Pillowfort Weighted Blankets.

The announcement came following the death of two children in North Carolina, who succumbed after getting trapped in the weighted blankets. The incident occurred at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, where two girls, aged 4 and 6, died from asphyxiation in April after unzipping and crawling inside the blanket. Along with the two fatalities, Target has received two more reports of children becoming entrapped in the recalled weighted blankets.

Commenting on the matter of the Target weighted blanket recall, a company spokesperson shared their condolences for the grieving family and briefed the public about the recall of the blankets:

"We send our deepest condolences and support to the family that lost their loved ones. As soon as we became aware of the situation, we acted quickly to begin removing Pillowfort Weighted Blankets from our assortment and have pulled all of these items from sale."

All details about the Target weighted blanket recall explored

The recalled Pillowfort Weighted Blankets were sold nationwide between December 2018 and September 2022. The 'Made In China' blankets weighed six pounds and were sold exclusively through Target retail and online stores.

Priced around $40, the recalled blankets under the Target weighted blanket recall were sold in eight color and pattern selections, including - unicorn white, space navy, pink, blue, gray, buffalo plaid red, blue constellation, and unicorn pink.

Craig Canapari, M.D. @DrCanapari



Target recalls Pillowfort weighted blankets for kids after two deaths - CNN In case your child has a weighted blanket. Note that the issue is that the child unzipped the covers of these blankets and crawled inside.Target recalls Pillowfort weighted blankets for kids after two deaths - CNN buff.ly/3Wxxd6Q In case your child has a weighted blanket. Note that the issue is that the child unzipped the covers of these blankets and crawled inside. Target recalls Pillowfort weighted blankets for kids after two deaths - CNN buff.ly/3Wxxd6Q

The blankets from the Target Weighted Blanket recall measure 60 inches long and 40 inches wide and come with a removable, waterproof, washable cover. Customers can recognize the recalled product by checking for the following item numbers on the fabric tag attached to the removable cover:

097-02-0140 (Unicorn - White)

097-02-0148 (Space Navy)

097-02-0361(Pink)

097-02-0363 (Blue)

097-02-0364 (Gray)

097-02-1603 (Buffalo Plaid – Red)

097-02-3904 (Blue Constellation)

097-02-3905 (Unicorn – Pink)

Customers are strictly urged to refrain from using the recalled blankets. The blankets can be returned to any Target store for a full refund. Customers who return the recalled product will receive a $40 credit (gift card) from Target, which can be used on any purchase.

Customers can also contact Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 am to 10 pm CT for a prepaid return label to return the blankets by mail. Any queries regarding the recall can be shared on the number mentioned above.

What is Asphyxiation that caused the fatalities leading to the Target weighted blanket recall?

Asphyxia or asphyxiation is a medical condition where the body can't get an efficient supply of oxygen due to abnormal breathing patterns. It is usually caused when a person is in a low-oxygen environment or has had their face covered with something heavy.

People often experience asphyxia when they cannot acquire a sufficient supply of oxygen through breathing for an extended period.

Products from the Target weighted blanket recall (Image via CPSC)

Similar to the cases of fatalities related to the Target weighted blanket recall, children and adults who don't get a proper supply of oxygen either succumb to death or end up in a coma.

There are currently no drugs or medications that can help with asphyxia. Hence, parents are advised not to leave their children unattended with products that may put them at similar risks.

Poll : 0 votes