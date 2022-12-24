Samsung washing machine recall: reason, model series, and other details explored

Samsung U.S. has issued a nationwide Samsung washing machine recall for more than 660,000 top-loading washing machines on Thursday. The recall was announced over a technical issue that can lead to a short-circuit, causing the appliances to overheat and start a fire.

The recall was issued following several consumer reports of smoking, melting, overheating, and fires caused by the top-loading washing machines. Responding to the reports, Samsung is recalling over 663,500 top-loading washing machines from all across the country.

While announcing the recall through the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Samsung Electronics gave a brief on the reasons behind the recall, quoting:

“Samsung has received 51 reports of smoking, melting, overheating or fire involving the washers; 10 of which resulted in property damage. Three consumers have reported injuries due to smoke inhalation.”

The recalled washing machines were sold nationwide between June 2021 and December 2022, through electronic retail stores like Best Buy, Costco, The Home Depot, Lowe’s, and other appliance stores. Priced between $900 and $1,500, the washing machines under the Samsung washing machine recall have a super-speed wash feature, and were also sold online through Samsung's website.

The recalled electronics belong to the WA49B, WA50B, WA51A, WA52A, WA54A, and WA55A model series and were sold in white, black, champagne, and ivory colors. Customers can recognize the recalled products from the Samsung washing machine recall by checking the machines for the following model numbers and serial number ranges:

Model number WA49B5105AV/US, serial number range 01J457BT700001W through 01J457BTB00111H

Model number WA49B5105AW/US, serial number range 01J557BT700001J through 01J557BT700010D

Model number WA49B5205AW/US, serial number range 01HH57BT300006X through 01HH57BTB00932W

Model number WA50B5100AV/US, serial number range 01J257BT70001B through 01J257BTB01232B

Model number WA50B5100AW/US, serial number range 01J357BT770001L through 01J357BT700010F

Model number WA51A5505AC/US, serial number range 01HA57BR700003P through 01HA57BTB00346F

Model number WA51A5505AV/US, serial number range 01H257BR600003R through 01H257BTB02018L

Model number WA51A5505AW/US, serial number range 01GY57BR600026P through 01GY57BTB00269W

Model number WA52A5500AC/US, serial number range 01HB57BR700003Y through 01HB57BTB02968X

Model number WA52A5500AV/US, serial number range 01H357BR600006A through 01H357BTB01820Y

Model number WA52A5500AW/US, serial number range 01H457BR600003X through 01H457BTB01503Y

Model number WA54A7305AV/US, serial number range 01H557BR600003P through 01H557BR800650T

Model number WA55A7300AE/US, serial number range 01H057BR600001H through 01H057BTB05872Z

Model number WA55A7700AV/US, serial number range 01H157BR600151Z through 01H157ZT700005K

where to find the model and series numbers on the machines under the Samsung washing machine recall (Image via CPSC)

The model numbers and serial numbers can be found on a label attached to the inside of the top lid of the machines under the Samsung washing machine recall.

What does the Samsung washing machine recall mean for customers

Unlike food recalls, where customers can return the products, the recalls of electronics focus on stopping any further sales of the product and providing customers with a solution to fix the issue behind the recalls. In the case of the Samsung washing machine recall, all affected units are being pulled out of appliance stores across the country, and the company is rolling out software fixes for the fire hazard.

In a statement to the CPSC, Samsung said that the overheating issue is caused by the control panel of the recalled washing machines and that the issue can be fixed through a software update. As most of the machines under the nationwide Samsung washing machine recall are equipped with Wi-Fi, simply connecting them to the internet will initiate a software update that will fix the fire-hazard. Customers who are unsure about how to connect their washers to the itrernet can call the Samsung Customer support for assitance regarding the same.

colors of the machines under the Samsung washing machine recall (Image via CPSC)

Consumers who have non Wi-Fi models are advised not to use the recalled washers, and to contact Samsung Customer support for a manual software update service. The manual software repair has no extra charge and is done by a trained Samsung engineer using a dongle to plug in and download method.

