Tohato Nagewa Snack recall: Reason, states affected, and other details explored

Daiso California LLC has issued a nationwide Tohato Nagewa Snacks recall over concerns about undeclared milk-based allergens. The recalled products pose serious and life-threatening risks to people with milk-related allergies.

The La Mirada, California-based company issued a nationwide recall after discovering that the snack was distributed in packaging that did not warn about the presence of a milk allergen. Further investigations by the company and FDA into the matter suggested that the printing error was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging process.

The recalled Tohato Nagewa Snack is a potato-based fried chip snack that originates from Japan. Potato snacks are distributed to the United States market through Daiso California LLC. Popular among children and teenagers, these potato snacks usually sell at a starting price of $3.90 per bag. The brand name Nagewa is associated with many other similar snacks, and is quite popular in the U.S. market.

All you need to know about the Tohato Nagewa Snack recall

The recall affects all 27g and 73g packages of the Tohato Nagewa Snack that are sold in a red package with an image of the crispy potato ring bites on the front. The affected products were sold between November and December in Daiso stores in the states of California, Washington, Nevada, Texas, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. Some of the recalled products were also available to order online and were shipped throughout the country.

Customers can recognize the affected products by checking the packaging for the SKU numbers 4901940112036 and 4901940112005. If the snack packets in your possession turn out to be a part of the products recalled, you must discard them in a closed bin properly. The recalled product can also be returned to the store of purchase for a full refund.

Recalled packets of the Tohato Nagewa Snack (Image via FDA)

Though the Tohato Nagewa Snack is unsafe for people with a history of milk-related allergies, people with no such allergies are free to consume the Nagewa Potato ring bites without any worries.

Customers who may have any doubts or queries regarding the recall or any other similar product can reach out to Daiso California LLC, toll free, at 833-888-1610. The company can also be contacted through email at [email protected]

Risks associated with the Tohato Nagewa Snack recall

Allergen-related food recalls, similar to the Tohato Nagewa Snack recall, appear to have been on a steady rise over the last few months, which is likely to make consumers doubt their safety when it comes to packaged food.

As per reports by FoodAllergy.org, every year, around 200,000 people require emergency medical care due to food-related allergic reactions in the United States. Eight of the most common food allergens, including milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, soy, fish, and shellfish, are responsible for most of the serious food allergy reactions.

People are often diagnosed with food-related allergies during childhood, but some allergies may show up at any point of time in their lives. The most common allergic reactions caused by consumption of food allergens include tingling in the mouth, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, lightheadedness, dizziness, and fainting.

Some people may also experience life-threatening allergic reactions like an anaphylaxis attack, which has the potential to lead to death if not treated right away. An anaphylactic attack requires immediate medical attention, but can also be brought under control through first-response drugs like epinephrine shots.

