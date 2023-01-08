Avery’s Savory Popcorn recall: reason, affected states, and other details explored

Avery’s Savory Popcorn LLC has issued a nationwide recall notice for all its Gourmet Popcorns over undeclared allergens concerns. The recalled product poses severe to life-threatening risks to people with a wide range of food allergies.

The recall was initiated following a routine check which indicated that the popcorn contained a wide range of allergens even when the package did not reveal their presence. Further investigations suggested that the high-risk error was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging process.

The recalled popcorn is categorized as "Ready-to-eat" and is popular among people of all ages. Available in an exhaustive range of flavors, Avery’s Gourmet Popcorn is one of the most-sold quick snacks by the company. From movie times to quick snacking sessions, study snacks to game night snacks, Gourmet Popcorn is one of the most consumed snacks in the country.

Avery’s recalled product, Savory Popcorn, contains a wide range of allergens

Avery’s Savory Popcorn recall affects almost all of the company's Gourmet Popcorn production between the period of November and December 2022. The recalled popcorn was packed in clear plastic bags of various sizes with basic details about the flavor and production location, with the company's contact printed on the front.

The recalled Gourmet Popcorn was distributed to multiple small and large retail stores in the regions of Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, and Texas. The product was also available to order via the company's website and was shipped to customers through mail. The affected products don't carry any Lot or UPC codes, but were widely sold between November 20, 2022 and December 20, 2022.

The recalled products may contain a wide range of allergens like milk, soy, peanuts, tree nuts, and sulfites - all of which must not be consumed by people who are allergic to them. Though people with no history of any such allergies can enjoy the Gourmet Popcorn without any issues, it's still advised that the recalled product be discarded at the earliest.

The company has made it clear that customers don't need to return the recalled products for a refund. Customers can get a refund by contacting Avery’s Savory Popcorn LLC at [email protected] Those with doubts and queries regarding the recall can get in touch with the company at 469-677-0069 and +1 214-930-0439, Monday to Friday.

Risks related to Avery’s Savory Popcorn recall include dizziness, nausea, and fainting, among others

Food-borne allergies are often caused by a wide range of allergens, including milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, and soybeans. Such allergies occur when a person consumes or gets into contact with food they might have a history of allergies with.

Though most allergies start young, some may show up in a person's 40s or 60s. Undeclared allergens in packets like the Avery’s Gourmet Popcorn, may put allergic people at risk of suffering reactions that could pose severe to life-threatening risks.

The consumption of an allergen can cause serious allergic reactions, including tingling in the mouth, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, lightheadedness, dizziness, and fainting. People who may have high sensitivity towards an allergen may even face life-threatening allergic reactions like anaphylactic attacks.

Anaphylactic attacks are one of the most common allergic reactions that pose a serious risk to a patient's life. Such allergic reactions may put the patient in a state of shock and cause breathing difficulty, which may result in death. A patient experiencing an anaphylactic attack requires immediate medical attention. In such a case, epinephrine shots are one of the most common first-response drugs that are used to bring such situations under control.

