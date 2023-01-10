Fisher Price Rock n Play sleepers recall: All you need to know amid concerning rise in deaths 

American brand Fisher Price has re-announced the recall of its Rock n Play sleepers over the concerning rise in deaths. The original recall of the Rock n Play sleepers was announced in 2019 following around 30 fatalities.

First announced on April 12, 2019, the recall affected over 4.7 million sleepers sold by the company. Even with the affected products being recalled in 2019, the number of fatalities related to the products has been on the rise. As per the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the total number of fatalities related to Rock n Play sleepers has already crossed the mark of 100 since the initial recall in 2019.

In a statement to the press, the CPSC informed the public about the reasons behind the initial recall of the Fisher Price Rock n Play sleepers, quoting:

“On April 12, 2019, at the time the original recall was announced, over 30 fatalities were reported to have occurred in the Rock ‘n Play Sleepers after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances”

Further briefing on the matter, the commission notes the rise in deaths amidst the recall:

“Since the recall, approximately 70 additional fatalities have been reported, which includes at least 8 fatalities that were reported to have occurred after the initial recall announcement.”

Customers are strictly advised to stop using the recalled Fisher Price Rock n Play sleepers

the recalled Fisher Price Rock n Play sleepers (Image via CPSC)

The initial recall of the Fisher Price Rock n Play sleepers affected all sleepers sold between September 2009 through April 2019. The recalled products were sold all across the country through retail stores like Walmart and Target. It was also available for purchase online via Amazon. Available in a wide variety of colors and designs, the recalled sleepers were priced between $40 and $149.

Customers who may have bought the product from a retail store or online are strictly advised to stop using it immediately. They are also advised to discard the recalled products following due diligence. Apparently, people can get in touch with the company for a refund or voucher for the recalled Rock n Play sleepers.

Customers who may have doubts or queries regarding the recall can contact Fisher Price toll-free at 866-812-6518 from 9 am to 6 pm ET Monday through Friday. Your concerns about a refund or voucher can be shared with the company on the same number.

Controversies related to the Fisher Price Rock n Play sleepers

Alex Hoehn-Saric @HoehnSaricCPSC Help the



Rock ‘n Play Sleepers and 1/5Help the @USCPSC spread the word @FisherPrice Rock ‘n Play Sleepers and @Kids2Co Rocking Sleepers were recalled in 2019, but we’ve been alerted to numerous deaths due to continued use. If you have one of these items, immediately stop using it and see below for more info: 1/5📢Help the @USCPSC spread the word📢@FisherPrice Rock ‘n Play Sleepers and @Kids2Co Rocking Sleepers were recalled in 2019, but we’ve been alerted to numerous deaths due to continued use. If you have one of these items, immediately stop using it and see below for more info:

Mattel-owned company Fisher Price has long been accused of ignoring safety warnings related to the Rock n Play sleepers. The inclined sleepers have been the cause of the deaths of multiple infants who rolled over and died due to the lack of safety features in the recalled sleepers.

Investigations conducted by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform (2021) alleged that the Mattel-owned company didn't care enough about the safety of infants in sleepers before putting them for sale on the market in 2009. Furthermore, the reports also state that the company batted away massive criticism from medical professionals and experts for over a decade before finally recalling the Rock n Play sleepers in 2019.

Pediatricians and doctors across the world warn parents about the safety of inclined sleepers as they are often dangerous for babies. The uneven angle of the inclined sleepers can cause the babies to droop or roll over their heads, which can lead to suffocation and ultimately death. Parents all across the country are strictly advised to enquire properly before purchasing any such products for their children.

Poll : 0 votes