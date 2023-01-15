Why is American Honda recalling Honda Talon 1000 ROVs? Models, VIN, and other details revealed

American Honda Motor Co. Inc. has expanded its Honda Talon 1000 ROV recall issued in March 2022. The automobile company recalled the recreational off-highway vehicles last year as they were prone to engine failure, leading to crashes and injury risks.

The voluntary recall expansion was announced with the knowledge of the Consumer Products Safety Commission (CPSC) to include another 2,000 units of the 2021 model Honda Talon 1000 ROVs. The recall also includes the Talon 1000 S2 and the Talon 1000 S4 ROVs. Initially, the company recalled over 32,000 units of model year 2019–2021 Honda Talon 1000 S2 and S4 ROVs.

Featuring a 999-cc twin-cylinder engine, the recalled Honda Talon 1000 ROV is one of the most popular recreational off-road vehicles in the country. Off-road vehicles have gone through massive changes in the last few years, but the best parts about them haven't been altered. Whether it's for the sturdy and powerful Honda design or the quick-shifting gear-driven automatic DCT transmission, the Talon 1000 ROVs have been sold in great numbers across the country over the last few years.

Recalled Honda Talon 1000 ROVs were sold for prices between $20,000 and $27,000

First announced on March 9, 2022, the initial recall affected 32,000 Honda Talon 1000 ROVs. With the addition of another 2000 Talon ROVs, the recall now affects more than 34,000 off-road vehicles sold across the country through Honda Powersports dealers between March 2019 and January 2022. Manufactured by American Honda Motor Co. Inc., of Torrance, California, the recalled vehicles were available for prices between $20,000 and $27,000.

The Honda ROV recall affects 2021 model year Honda Talon 1000 side-by-sides, including model numbers Talon 1000 S2 and Talon 1000 S4. Available in a variety of colors like red, blue, green, gray, and yellow, the recalled ROVs have the company name “HONDA” printed on the front, sides, and the rear of each vehicle. Customers will also find the brand name “Talon” printed on labels located on both sides of the vehicle.

Customers can find the VIN numbers stamped on the frame on the left side under the left front fender(Image via CPSC)

Customers can identify the recalled vehicles by checking for the following Vehicle Identification Numbers (VIN) stamped on the frame on the left side under the left front fender:

Original recall

Model Year Model VIN Start Vin End 2019 Talon 1000 S2 1HFVE05**K4000003 1HFVE05**K4003902 2020 Talon 1000 S2 1HFVE05**L4100001 1HFVE05**L4102280 2021 Talon 1000 S2 1HFVE05**M4200001 1HFVE05**M4202760 2020 Talon 1000 S4 1HFVE06**L4000002 1HFVE06**L4003420 2021 Talon 1000 S4 1HFVE06**M4100001 1HFVE06**M4102218

Expanded recall

Model Year Model VIN Start VIN End 2021 Talon 1000 S2 1HFVE05**M4200084 1HFVE05**M4203061 2021 Talon 1000 S4 1HFVE06**M4100121 1HFVE06**M4102580

What should customers with the recalled Honda Talon 1000 ROVs do?

Honda Talon 1000 ROVs recall includes over 34,000 off-road vehicles (Image via American Honda)

Following the current recall expansion, Honda has received reports of more than 18 cases of engine failures caused by loose intake funnel band screws finding their way to the engine. The sudden engine failure has resulted in at least one accident where the customer suffered minor injuries after the Talon 1000 ROV experienced engine failure and lost control.

Customers who own the recalled Honda Talon 1000 ROVs are advised to stop using them immediately. Customers are also advised to contact the nearest authorized Honda Powersports dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair appointment. The company has taken it upon itself to repair all Talon ROVs affected by the recall and will be offering a free inspection and repair to ensure the complete safety of its customers. The repair service involves proper tightening and thread deformation of the intake funnel screw.

Customers who may have doubts or queries related to the Honda Talon 1000 ROVs recall can get in touch with the Honda Company at 866-784-1870 from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm PT, Monday through Friday. They can also visit the website https://powersports.honda.com and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information regarding the recall.

