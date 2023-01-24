What is Shiga toxin-producing E.coli? Fullei Fresh recalls Alfalfa Sprouts over possible health risk

Fullei Fresh has issued a nationwide recall notice for its Alfalfa Sprouts over concerns of potential Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (STEC) contamination. STEC is one of the most potent bacteria known to date and can cause serious to severe illnesses and infections in people with low immunities, including pregnant women, children, the elderly, and people with specific medical implications.

The voluntary recall was initiated after the United States Food and Drug Administration informed the company about the presence of Shiga toxins in Alfalfa Sprouts. The results were found during routine testing of the products conducted by the FDA. Fullei Fresh claims that STEC is a bacterial strain that is not part of their routine microbial testing, which is conducted in compliance with the FDA’s Produce Safety Rule Subpart M, so it can't be detected during the company's personal safety tests.

The Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli is commonly found in leafy greens and other uncooked food products, including Alfalfa Sprouts. The toxin is known to cause infections such as diarrhea and can significantly weaken a patient. It can also cause life-threatening risks, including Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS). This affects the patient's kidneys and can even result in permanent damage to the kidneys or death.

The recalled Fullei Fresh Alfalfa Sprouts were packed in labeled clamshell packages and bulk cardboard boxes that were shipped to distributors, retailers, grocers, restaurants, and food service companies across the Florida region. The affected products were sold throughout the region between December 9 and December 23. Since the company has recalled them, they are yet to receive reports of any infection or damage caused by the consumption of the recalled sprouts.

The recall affects all 4-ounce retail packs and the 5-pound bulk cardboard boxes with the lot number 336 printed on them. The company's label, manufacturing or packaging date, and bar code, along with the lot number can be found on the front side of the retail packs and bulk cardboard boxes.

Customers who may have the recalled Alfalfa sprouts in their pantry or refrigerator are strictly advised not to consume them. Retailers, grocers, restaurants, and food service companies with raw sprouts in their possession should also stop selling them or serving them to customers. The contaminated product must be discarded safely at the earliest possible time.

Consumption of the affected products can cause serious infections, including severe stomach cramps, vomiting, diarrhea, and more. While healthy people are less likely to be majorly affected by Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (STEC), it sure can affect people with low immunity, including infants, children, pregnant women, the elderly, and those with other medical implications. In case of an adverse reaction or sickness following a mistaken consumption of the affected products, patients must try to seek medical attention.

Customers with doubts and queries regarding the Fullei Fresh Alfalfa Sprouts recall can get in touch with the Fullei Fresh company at (305) 758-3880, Monday through Friday. The company can also be reached through email at [email protected]

The Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (STEC) is a potent strain of E.coli found in uncooked meat, leafy greens, and other kinds of raw food products. Though many variants of Escherichia coli, or E.coli strains, naturally exist in the human body, the pathogenic STEC is considerably harmful and is known to cause severe to life-threatening infections.

Most STEC infections can be treated at home by taking diarrhea-control medicines, antibiotics, and electrolytes, with an ample amount of rest. However, some severe infections may require professional medical attention.

Caused by STEC, Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS) can damage one's kidneys permanently and can even lead to death. In the case of a HUS, the patient may experience kidney failure at any point. Therefore, it is necessary to put them under professional medical care.

Like other food-borne infections and illnesses, if the food containing STEC is properly cooked for the right amount of time, the Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli infection can be eliminated right at the source. Although leafy greens like Alfalfa Sprouts are supposed to be eaten raw, it would be much safer to par-boil or steam them before consumption.

