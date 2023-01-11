All you need to know about Krispy Kreme’s Biscoff donuts

Krispy Kreme is all set to introduce its Krispy Kreme Biscoff donut collection to customers. The iconic in-flight treat is the headliner of a lineup of doughnuts that the brand will begin selling on Monday. Individuals in the United States will now be able to purchase Biscoff donuts for the first time, however, some of the pastries have been featured in other nations around the world.

The Krispy Kreme Biscoff collection includes three new items

Three additional sweet delicacies from the collaboration combine Biscoff's cookie butter and crushed cookies with the donut chain's traditional glaze.

Both companies are well-known for their distinctive and delectable flavors, and customers will be able to get their hands on the new offering from January 9 for a brief period at participating locations across the U.S.

champagneformypain @champagneislife Krispy Kreme collab with Biscoff Cookies 🤯 Krispy Kreme collab with Biscoff Cookies 🤯 https://t.co/0dv35Lhh9V

The new donuts include:

Biscoff Iced Donut: A Krispy Kreme Original Glazed doughnut dipped in Biscoff Cookie Butter icing.

A Krispy Kreme Original Glazed doughnut dipped in Biscoff Cookie Butter icing. Biscoff Cookie Butter Cheesecake Donut: An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in Biscoff Cookie Butter icing and topped with a swirl of cream cheese buttercream and Biscoff Crumble.

An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in Biscoff Cookie Butter icing and topped with a swirl of cream cheese buttercream and Biscoff Crumble. Biscoff Cookie Butter Kreme Filled Donut: A shell doughnut filled with Biscoff Cookie Butter Kreme filling, dipped in Biscoff Cookie Butter icing, and topped with a swirl of dark chocolate icing and Biscoff Crumble.

These limited-edition donuts can be ordered or purchased as a 6-pack selection at Walmart, Kroger, Food Lion, Publix, and other supermarkets in addition to Krispy Kreme locations.

Flyers have long enjoyed eating Biscoff cookies

Fans on social media expressed their disappointment when United Airlines stated that they would switch the cookies out for Oreo Thins in February 2020. United clarified that they would return a few months later in response to the outrage.

Cinnaholic @Cinnaholic

A warm cinnamon roll featuring our limited-time Biscoff Cookie Butter frosting, topped with Biscoff crumbs, powdered sugar, and sprinkles.

*Sprinkle colors may vary. Probably the best thing you'll ever taste.A warm cinnamon roll featuring our limited-timeBiscoffCookie Butterfrosting, topped with Biscoffcrumbs, powdered sugar, and sprinkles.*Sprinkle colors may vary. Probably the best thing you'll ever taste. 💜A warm cinnamon roll featuring our limited-time ✨Biscoff® Cookie Butter✨ frosting, topped with Biscoff® crumbs, powdered sugar, and sprinkles.*Sprinkle colors may vary. https://t.co/1uO5lrDGJU

Krispy Kreme has a history of working with well-known brands. The doughnut chain introduced two limited-edition goodies in 2022 that featured other well-known items.

The company and Twix collaborated to create a new flavor of donuts in February, one of which was filled with a full candy bar. Later in April, Krispy Kreme launched a partnership with Cinnamon Toast Crunch so that consumers could have a donut and cereal for breakfast.

All About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is known for its delicious doughnuts. Although the company sells coffee and other beverages in addition to classics like the Original Glazed Doughnut, it is best known for consistently creating new flavors for celebrations and special events.

Though occasionally the hours may vary, the majority of the brand's outlets remain open daily from 6 am to 10 pm. Stores might be open on the weekends until 11 pm, depending on the location.

When direct online purchases are made through one of its third-party delivery partners, like DoorDash, the doughnut chain also provides delivery services. Usually, there is a $4–$5 delivery fee.

Choose your location from Krispy Kreme Near Me to find a shop near you and learn more about the restaurant, including its address, working hours, and menu.

Poll : 0 votes