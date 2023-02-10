Beyonce’s IVY Park x Adidas Nite Jogger 7.0 “Gray” shoes: Where to buy, price, release date, and more details explored 

The American music icon and longtime Adidas collaborator, Beyonce, gave a fresh makeover to another popular silhouette, dubbed Adidas Nite Jogger. Together with IVY Park, a Beyonce-owned fashion label, the German shoe manufacturer designed the shoe in gray and orange hues.

On February 10, 2023, the IVY Park x Adidas Nite Jogger 7.0 “Gray” colorway is scheduled to go on sale. These chunky sneakers will be sold by a few select Adidas retail outlets, both online and offline. The retail cost for each pair is fixed at $170. You can easily get them in women’s sizes.

Beyonce’s IVY Park x Adidas Nite Jogger 7.0 “Gray” shoes will be highlighted with orange accents

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming chunky shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

While many might believe that a well-known brand will produce an instant hit, this isn't the scenario within the sneaker industry. Examples of this include the German sportswear juggernaut Adidas, whose collaborations with prominent celebrities like Pharrell Williams and Beyonce initially appeared to be a match made in heaven but have failed to gain mainstream recognition.

Even so, Beyonce has infused her own ethos into a number of Three Stripes models, with their most recent collaboration appearing on the Adidas Top Ten. IVY Park now takes on the shoe brand's Nite Jogger, applying tonal gray hues to the design.

The description of the collaborative Nite Joggers on the shoe manufacturer’s website says,

“The Nite Jogger shoes entered the running scene in the '80s with two main goals: to let you go hard and to make sure you're seen. A revival from Drop 1, these adidas x IVY PARK trainers don't stray too far from that original intention, but are now done with the outdoors in mind."

Take a closer look at the tongue areas of the shoe (Image via Adidas)

The sneaker design is further mentioned as,

"They have an allover rubber cage and ride on a super-plush UltraBOOST midsole. Reflective details tie into their past, and the material mix upper of mesh, suede and flexible Ariaprene™ ensure they're ready for the now.”

The silhouette is mostly covered in gray, but there are elements of earthy olive green and orange that stay true to Queen B's usual color scheme. The TPU exoskeleton that resembles the overlays on the Air Kukini is partially hidden by the gray suede all around the toe box, as well as the vamp also receives this gray suede treatment. With a tiny splash of green suede close to the side of the toe, other tonal grays cover the remainder of the top.

A split tongue tag with the Trefoil of the shoe label on the right shoe as well as the words "IVY Park" written on the left is attached to the olive green tongue flap by a set of lace sets that are tri-colored in gray, black, and white.

Numerous orange stitching accents finish the top, and a Boost-cushioned midsole and an orange and gray rubber outer sole unit completes the overall look.

Set your reminders for the Beyonce IVY Park x Adidas Nite Joggers 7.0 “Gray” shoes. To receive quick notifications about its launch, sign up on the shoe label’s official web page. Curious buyers can also unlock early access by joining the brand’s AdiClub.

