Adidas x Beyonce Ivy Park Top Ten 2000 sneakers: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

German sportswear giant Adidas is collaborating with the pop-culture icon Beyonce and her athleisure label, Ivy Park, to launch a brand-new footwear silhouette. After taking over the fashion and athleisure world with the launch of the IVYTOPIA collaborative project, the duo is launching Top Ten 2000 sneakers in a beige/orange colorway.

The silhouette is inspired by retro basketball silhouettes and receives its features from Kobe Bryant's shoes. The sneaker has received a few futuristic details and is unique to what Beyonce and the Three Stripes label have collaborated on so far.

The Ivy Park Top Ten 2000 sneakers are slated to be released via the official e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers on January 20, 2023.

The upcoming Adidas x Beyonce Ivy Park Top Ten 2000 sneakers come clad in a beige and orange color scheme (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Ivy park label was established by the Single Ladies singer in 2016 in collaboration with the former Topshop tycoon Philip Green. The partnership soon ended as Green was the subject of multiple s*xual assault and racial harassment allegations.

The German sportswear label first kick-started its collaborative streak with Ivy Park in 2019 as they relaunched Beyonce's forgotten label. Since kick-starting their partnership, the duo has released a number of collections featuring accessories, apparel, and footwear items.

The Three Stripes label and Beyonce's athleisure label, Ivy Park, are continuing their partnership with a new release of sneakers. The duo announced on Friday, January 13, 2023, that they will be releasing Ivy park Top Ten 2000 sneakers, which is a basketball silhouette designed "for the journey ahead."

The new sneakers are being released after the 52-piece IVYTOPIA collection launched in October 2022. The official site introduces the collaborative sneaker Ivy Park Top Ten 2000 as:

"The adidas Top Ten trainers first entered the basketball scene in the early millennium on the feet of the best players in the game. This adidas x IVY PARK version brings back the imaginative, cutting-edge tooling from the early 2000s and has reimagined the shoes with a fashion-energised design twist."

Giving further details on the vintage shoe, which has been given a futuristic outlook, the site continues:

"The futuristic upper is a subtle juxtaposition of technical mesh, nubuck and suede and incorporates a soft, form-fitting neoprene collar behind a supportive moulded heel piece. The organic curvature of the lines gives shape, body and a new design language to the shoe from every angle."

The sneakers come clad in a Cream White/Pulse Mint/Magic Beige color scheme. The upper of the sneakers comes constructed out of leather, while the upper layers are designed with curvy overlays made of the same material.

The sneaker model's forefoot features crinkled leather overlays. Moreover, another material is added into the mix with the sultry suede added over the TPU heel piece. While the tongues are reminiscent of the classic Samba designs, the look is then finished off with co-branding details. Besides that, the zig-zagged sole units are clad in bold and vibrant hues, which represents Ivy Park's ethos.

The collaborative sneaker is slated to be released via Adidas on January 20 at $200.

