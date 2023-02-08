Adidas x Beyonce Ivy Park Top Ten 2000 "Focus Orange" sneakers: Where to buy, release date, price, and more explored

Adidas, the German sportswear giant is continuing its partnership with iconic artist Beyonce and her athleisure label, Ivy Park, to launch a brand-new makeover upon the recently introduced Top Ten 2000 sneaker model. After officially unveiling the Park Trail collection and release of Top Ten 2000 in January, the latest makeover of the Top Ten 2000 sneaker has been unveiled in the "Focus Orange" color scheme.

The collaborative Top Ten 2000 sneaker in a beige colorway debuted on January 20, 2023, on the official e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers. The second colorway, dubbed "Focus Orange" is inspired by Kobe Bryant's retro basketball sneaker models.

The Top Ten 2000 "Focus Orange" sneaker has received multiple futuristic details. The pair is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, Social Status, Feature, and select retailers on February 10, 2023.

More about the upcoming Adidas x Beyonce Ivy Park Top Ten 2000 "Focus Orange" sneakers, which are featured in the latest Park Trail collection

The upcoming Adidas x Beyonce Ivy Park Top Ten 2000 "Focus Orange" sneakers, which are featured in the latest Park Trail collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

American pop-culture icon Beyonce established her Ivy Park label back in 2016 and kick-started her collaborative streak with the German sportswear giant in 2019. Since then, the duo has continued to win the hearts of fans by releasing numerous products and collections, the latest of which is Park Trail.

The Park Trail collection inspires everyone to step outside of their homes, but in style. The collection features 52 items and offers apparel, accessories and footwear lines. The Top Ten 200 sneaker is a part of the collection and the official site introduces the sneaker model:

"The adidas Top Ten trainers first entered the basketball scene in the early millennium on the feet of the best players in the game. This adidas x IVY PARK version brings back the imaginative, cutting-edge tooling from the early 2000s and has reimagined the shoes with a fashion-energised design twist."

I Choose Violence @ourhermitage

adidas × IVY PARK Top Ten 2000 sneaker

Focus Orange Version Out Feb 9th on adidas.com adidas × IVY PARK Top Ten 2000 sneakerFocus Orange Version Out Feb 9th on adidas.comadidas × IVY PARK Top Ten 2000 sneakerFocus Orange Version https://t.co/jSVRgG9scb

More details of the shoe on the official site says:

"The futuristic upper is a subtle juxtaposition of technical mesh, nubuck and suede and incorporates a soft, form-fitting neoprene collar behind a supportive moulded heel piece. The organic curvature of the lines gives shape, body and a new design language to the shoe from every angle."

The sneakers come clad in a 'Focus Orange / Pulse Mint' color scheme. The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of a mix of polyester, nubuck, neoprene, and suede materials. The sneaker makeover mimics the old-school workwear aesthetic with an orange all-out wash on the entire shoe.

KBNB @PicsYonce 🧡



#ivypark | #adidasxivypark The new IVY PARK x Adidas Top Ten 2000 orange colorway 🧡 The new IVY PARK x Adidas Top Ten 2000 orange colorway 🧡💥🧡#ivypark | #adidasxivypark https://t.co/EyYDCamqgc

The underlays comes constructed out of polyester material paired with suede overlays, which are affixed atop the lower side panels, forefoot, eyelet panels, toe boxes, heel counters, and collars. The tonal tongue also comes constructed out of suede material with the iconic suede logo at the top.

More tonal hues of orange can be seen accentuated upon the sock liners and the wavy midsoles construct. The nylon rope laces are clad in a multi-colored hue atop the tongue to add a dimension to the design.

The pair will be launched on February 10, 2023, at a retail price of $200 on the official e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, Social Status, Feature, and select retailers.

Poll : 0 votes