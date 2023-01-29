Adidas x Beyonce Park Trail collection: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Adidas, the German sportswear giant, is reuniting with pop-culture icon Beyonce and her athleisure label Ivy Park to launch a brand new apparel, accessories, and footwear collection dubbed the "Park Trail."

On January 20, 2023, the team, fresh off the success of their Ivytopia line, will release another highly anticipated collaboration, of which we have already seen a teaser in the form of the Top Ten 2000 sneaker. The latest Park Trail collaborative collection is an expression of trail-blazing performance wear.

The collection has been inspired by the outdoor spirit and the possibilities of the future. The latest collaborative collection is slated to be launched on the official e-commerce site and physical stores of Adidas on February 9, 2023. The release will be followed by a restock on Ivy Park on February 10, 2023.

The upcoming Adidas x Beyonce Park Trail collection will feature apparel, accessories, and footwear lines

Beyonce established the Ivy Park label in 2016 and kick-started a collaborative streak with Adidas in 2019. The duo has since released numerous collections and the latest collection is Park Trail, which inspired everyone to go outdoors.

The Park Trail line, like their past seasons, offers a variety of distinct designs with gender-neutral fashion styles and inclusive sizing for activity gear, accessories, and footwear. The official Adidas press release introduces the collaborative collection as:

"PARK TRAIL is a destination you want to explore no matter the setting . Whether scaling that summit you’ve been training for or exploring inward to reach a peaceful state of mind, it’s clear that the path down the PARK TRAIL is an expedition worth taking. PARK TRAIL celebrates the great outdoors as well as an urban adventure."

The press release further explains how the Park Trail collection can inspire anyone to embrace an outdoorsy spirit:

"The Trail will lead you through the concrete jungle or the mountains in style. With the new PARK TRAIL collection from adidas x IVY PARK, both the journey and the destination are celebrated with looks that function equally as fashion and performance."

The new Park Trail collection consists of multiple performance gear and apparel choices. Fashion choices from the apparel line include Camo Fur Coat, Camo Sequin Jacket, and Camo Canvas Tracksuit.

The Park Trail collection, as usual, consists of multiple active and performance gear items including Tights, Zip Hoodie, and the Circular Knit Camo Crop. The collection also includes basic pieces such as Camo Hidden Pocket Crew Neck Sweatshirt and Knit Camo Jacquard Sweater. The official press release introduces the apparel collection as:

"The PARK TRAIL apparel collection serves as inspiration for how to create your own journey and find your park. As gritty as they are glamorous, these versatile apparel looks re-think classic outdoor styles and interpret them through elevated fabrics, powerful iconography, prints, sequins, camouflage, incorporating utilitarian convertibility."

The apparel collection includes 56 styles which are inclusive in sizes, ranging from XXXS to XXXXL. The footwear collection introduces Tyle and two colorways of the Top Ten 2000 sneakers, one of which was launched on January 20, 2023. The collection will also include multiple accessories including bucket hats and convertible backpacks.

One can avail the entire collection starting February 9, 2023, at a price ranging from $30 to $600.

