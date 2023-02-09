5 best sneaker releases of March 2023

Sneakerheads love the influx of new sneakers that are released each year. The effective blend of comfort and fashion has led to the growth of the sneaker culture and its impression on aficionados.

Along with offering new shapes, all the major manufacturers like Nike, Jordan, Puma, and others go above and beyond to offer new hues of their famous models.

In addition, people continue to look forward to new sneaker lines debuting each season. Here is a list of the top five shoes that readers can wear in March 2023.

Air Jordan 3 White Cement Reimagined and four other sneakers that are scheduled for March 2023

1) Puma Cali Sport Flagship Play Women's Sneakers

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Puma shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Puma Cali Sport Flagship Play shoes are getting ready to enter the sneaker market on March 1, 2023. With a retail price label of $120 per pair, these shoes will be exclusively sold through the Puma App.

The new women’s exclusive colorway will be wrapped up in a Puma White-Parisian Night-Vine color scheme. The pair is made using white underlays embellished with navy, red, yellow, and green. While the side stripes are made using navy, the rear heels are accentuated with green.

For more details, the branding accents appear on the tongue tops and laterals of the sneakers. Lastly, the sole units of the shoes are complete with crisp white tones.

2) Air Jordan 5 UNC

The Air Jordan 5 UNC is anticipated to release on March 4, 2023, and the mentioned retail price is $225.

With a top that is entirely one color, this Air Jordan 5 goes UNC all the way. The shoe, which is made of fine leather, features a clean finish and a collegiate mark on the heel.

The UNC-tinted netting fits seamlessly with the outsole's frosty semi-translucence. With a gray accent as well as a black midsole, the shoe is finished.

A black Jumpman finalizes the tongue, which also offers a distinction in silver. The shoe will be sold in full family sizing and will be presented in exceptional packaging.

3) Tiffany and Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low

Take a closer look at the collaborative sneaker (Image via Nike)

Tiffany and Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low combines plated design components with the jeweler's hallmark silver, marking the luxury NYC fine jewelry brand's first foray into footwear design.

Sleek black suede is utilized for the upper, creating a sleek, monotone look for the shoe. Tumbled leather in "Tiffany Blue" makes up for the iconic Nike Swoosh, which goes well with the embellishment of tumbled leather on the eyestay.

Silver Tiffany calligraphy is embossed on the tongue, whereas Tiffany's legacy symbols are imprinted on a silver plate on the rear of the heel. The shoe arrives with thick black laces as well as "Tiffany Blue," yellow, and other variations.

The Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 is scheduled to go on sale on March 7, 2023. It will be available in limited quantities at Tiffany Flagship Next Door and Tiffany & Co. SoHo, in addition to the Nike SNKRS app and a few select retail locations in North America.

Along with the release of the sneakers, a silver collection with items like a T&Co whistle, a shoe-cleaning brush, and a shoehorn will be available for $250 to $475.

4) FaZe Clan x Nike LeBron 20 NXXT

Here's a closer look at the collab sneakers (Image via Nike)

The red and black details on this Nike LeBron 20 NXXT are inspired by the colors of the FaZe Clan. The light gray foundation coating on the upper features black webbing sewn over it, virtually giving the shoe a digi-print impression. Along with the leather reinforcements on the heel and toe, the tongue and laces are also black.

A holographic Swoosh sewn in red and a smaller, gray Swoosh stitched in gray make up the double-Swoosh design on the Nike LeBron 20. The upper is supported by a white midsole, a semi-translucent red outsole, a grid tread, and an unnamed padding system. The footwear is finished with an embossed FaZe Clan logo on the tongue.

The FaZe Clan x Nike LeBron 20 NXXT will go on sale on March 9, 2023, for $160 on SNKRS and FaZeClan.com.

5) Air Jordan 3 White Cement Reimagined

Fashion advances quickly, and it's time to start looking at Jordan Brand's Spring 2023 collection. The Air Jordan 3 "White Cement" Re-Imagined is one of the most intriguing footwear releases for next season.

There is a lot of excitement about this sneaker as it is one of the most adored Air Jordan 3 hues. This time, the AJ3 will have an aged look and will be ready to wear. Additionally, a new form for the shoe will be created to adhere to the 1988 specifications, keeping the elephant print as authentic as feasible.

Around the midsole, heel tab, and eyelets, further worn elements may be seen. The footwear will reportedly be released around All-Star Weekend and will come packed in a special collectors' edition.

The Air Jordan 3 "White Cement" Re-Imagined is expected to go on sale on March 11, 2023, for $210 at SNKRS and a few other stores.

These were just a few of the sneaker launches that will hit the shelves in March 2023. Sneaker enthusiasts and other curious buyers can easily get their hands on these shoes via the online and offline outlets of their respective brands.

