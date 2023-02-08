Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Blue Black” shoes: Everything we know so far 

Recently, Nike and Tiffany & Co., a luxury jewelry company owned by LVMH, collaborated on a modern interpretation of the classic Nike Air Force 1 design. Some early pictures of the sneakers have recently surfaced online, courtesy of the @carterwang social media profile.

Since there is no word on the second pair of the Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low, you can expect it to arrive in the next few weeks. Like its counterpart, the new sample colorway is also expected to be sold online, as well as offline outlets of Nike, the SNKRS app, and some selected retail stores. Fans will have to wait for pricing information and other release dates for the newly released edition.

Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low shoes expected to arrive in “Blue Black” colorway with yellow laces

Take a closer look at the Nike Air Force 1 sneaker (Image via Instagram/@carterwang)

Images of a rumored Tiffany & Co. and Nike collaboration on the famous Air Force 1 silhouette, which will be unveiled in March, first appeared at the end of January. Online reactions to this collaboration have been mixed, to put it mildly. Many have criticized the straightforward color palette and the absence of a silver lace dubrae, as well as the additional accessories that will be retailed separately from the already-expensive sneakers.

Photos of a prototype iteration of this cooperation have surfaced online, despite the fact that several people have pointed out that the all-black design and tiny touch of Tiffany Blue refer to the boxes the brand's jewelry is wrapped in.

The product description for hoops and lifestyle wear can be found on the swoosh brand's website as follows:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond."

Take a closer look at the heel counter and tongue areas of the Nike Air Force 1 sneakers (Image via Instagram/@carterwang)

It continues:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

In contrast to the retail variant, the top has eyelets made of nubuck and is (nearly) entirely covered in tumbled leather. The tongue and lace set maintain a black-on-black esthetic, while Tiffany's blue hues are wrapped around various toppings and underlays, except the nubuck areas.

Branding details stay the same compared to the iteration we will all have a shot at, with Tiffany writing put atop the tongue, a Nike Swoosh running down the midfoot, as well as a sterling silver bar positioned back on the spine of the heel.

These shoes will be offered with additional yellow and Tiffany blue lace sets (Image via Instagram/@carterwang)

Rounding out the sneakers is a Tiffany blue rubber outer sole unit that is perfectly combined with a white AF1 midsole that wraps up the collaborative design.

Watch for the high-end version of the iconic Nike Air Force 1 Low shoes, which are anticipated to be released in extremely small numbers. Follow the participating labels if you're interested in purchasing these shoes. For instant updates related to the pair, one only needs to sign up on the Swoosh's official website or download its SNKRS app.

Poll : 0 votes