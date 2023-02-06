Air Jordan 37 “Wheat Suede” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

With yet another modern "Wheat Suede" colorway, Jordan Brand, the leading Nike subsidiary, is extending its most recent Air Jordan 37 model selection. This new version will have uniform makeup applied to the entire shoe and painted in luscious wheat tones with red highlights.

The brand new Air Jordan 37 "Wheat Suede" colorway is set to go on sale in 2023. Although the exact release dates are kept under cover by the Jordan Brand, these tonal footwear pieces will be sold in the physical locations as well as the online stores of Nike, its SNRKS app, and a handful of other Jordan Brand retail sellers.

Those interested in purchasing these men's shoes can do so for $185 per pair.

Air Jordan 37 shoes will arrive in “Wheat Suede” makeup hits of red and black

The Air Jordan 37's energetic run is now halfway through. Jordan Brand has provided a good selection of stunning colorways that pay homage to the shoe's forerunner from three decades ago. We get a glimpse at a new colorway that leans more toward the lifestyle vibe, so there are still a few aces up the sleeve.

The Swoosh brand highlights the pioneering Leno weave uppers of the AJ37 as follows:

“The upper is a new exploration of Lenoweave that uses a 100% TPE yarn, a monofilament variety that is both strong and pliable. The design of the Lenoweave pattern itself, along with the profile of the tooling, is inspired by the AJ VII and the hand-shaped craftsmanship of West African basket weaving.”

A suede mudguard, quilted stitch at the ankle, and a breathable top with a design resembling jacquard are all present on this Air Jordan 37, which also has a full wheat gold upper. Red highlights can also be found on the AJ37's inner, outsole traction, and logo on the tongue flap and heel counter.

Nike’s Huarache structure had a significant impact on the multilayer exoskeleton of the style, which is further outlined as follows:

“The zones of support in the upper are modeled after the configuration of sandal straps and ankle tape. This pattern not only provides containment in the areas of highest need, similar to a layered Huarache exoskeleton, it also adds to the handmade character of the shoe’s design.”

The "Wheat Suede" design of the Air Jordan 37 will be launched later in 2023, so fans of the NBA legend and other sneakerheads are advised to keep an eye out for these. One can also register on Swoosh's main webpage or use the SNKRS app to receive timely alerts as soon as the sneaker is released.

In addition, the shoe manufacturer has also planned many other colorways for this year, including a collaborative launch with Naruto and Zion Williamson. These dazzling blue sneakers will also arrive on Nike’s SNKRS app and its associated retail chains. Fans will have to stick around for official release dates and pricing info.

