Naruto x Air Jordan 37 "Zion Williamson" shoes: Everything we know so far

The most recent Air Jordan 37 model from Jordan Brand, the parent company of Nike, is getting yet another stunning "Zion Williamson" colorway as part of a partnership with the Naruto franchise. This new version will have vivid accents all over the shoe and will be decorated in dazzling blue tones.

The all-new Naruto x Air Jordan 37 “Zion Williamson” edition will debut into the footwear market in the coming months. Although the official launch date is kept under cover by the Jordan Brand, these shoes are anticipated to be sold by the online and offline outlets of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a handful of partnering retail chains.

Both Naruto and Jordan Brand enthusiasts will have to stick around for the confirmed launch dates and pricing details of the collaborative colorway.

Naruto x Air Jordan 37 “Zion Williamson” shoes will be dressed in all-blue tones and detailed with neon hits

Here’s a detailed look at the upcoming Air Jordan 37 sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Zion Williamson already slams anime stronger than he does basketballs. Because the dominant Pelicans All-Star player is a major lover of Japanese animation, the legendary franchise and his Jordan shoes have a formal affiliation. Although Zion's initial signature sneakers and his Jordan Air 200 in PE style come under the collaborative category, it's not yet time to put the iconic Air Jordan model front and center.

The AJ37's ground-breaking Lenoweave uppers are underlined by the Swoosh label as:

“The upper is a new exploration of Lenoweave that uses a 100% TPE yarn, a monofilament variety that is both strong and pliable. The design of the Lenoweave pattern itself, along with the profile of the tooling, is inspired by the AJ VII and the hand-shaped craftsmanship of West African basket weaving.”

Here’s a closer look at the heel areas of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

Newly released official photos of the Naruto x Air Jordan 37 feature a luscious blue monochrome top plus spiky yellow on the tongue, which is supposedly meant to replicate Naruto's blond hair.

The ankle pads have embroidered claw prints, and the tongue has metallic silver plating similar to that on the frontal protection. The right tongue has the English translation of Naruto's catchphrase "だってばよ!" (dattebayo!), while the insoles feature his signature Rasengan chakra orb.

Here’s a closer look at the uppers and tongue areas of the shoes (Image via Nike)

The multilayer exoskeleton of the silhouette was greatly impacted by the Swoosh's Huarache silhouette, which is further discussed as follows:

“The zones of support in the upper are modeled after the configuration of sandal straps and ankle tape. This pattern not only provides containment in the areas of highest need, similar to a layered Huarache exoskeleton, it also adds to the handmade character of the shoe’s design.”

The Naruto x Nike Air Jordan 37 "Zion Williamson" edition will be released later in 2023, so NBA legend aficionados and other sneakerheads may keep a lookout for these. To obtain prompt updates as soon as the shoe hits the market, one may also sign up on the Swoosh's official website or download its main SNKRS app.

