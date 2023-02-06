Nike Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Metallic Red” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

The Nike and Michael Jordan-owned sub-label presented one of the most iconic sneaker series together, the Air Jordans. Over the years, the duo have updated their Nike Air Jordan 1 trademark shoe multiple times ever since their first venture in 1985.

As the 40th anniversary of the brand approaches, the team is now focusing on developing the shoe model. As such, the Nike Air Jordan 1 Low model is being reproduced and tweaked with the new "Metallic Red" palette.

Holiday 2023 will see the debut of the Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG Metallic Red at select Nike stores, the SNRKS app, and Jordan Brand retailers, both online and offline. The retail cost, available in men's sizes, is $140. Both Jordan Brand fans and other interested buyers will have to stick around for the confirmed release dates of these low-top shoes.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Metallic Red” shoes will be made with white base and red swooshes on top

Take a closer look at the arriving Air Jordan 1 Low Metallic Red shoes (Image via Sole Retriever)

When it comes to the classic design of Air Jordan 1 Low, sneaker enthusiasts, as well as Jordan admirers, have a preference. It's always a joy when the Jordan Brand comes back to old colorways on the style because they take on a shape more reminiscent of the classic releases from the 1980s.

After the "Neutral Gray" release in 2021, "Metallic Red," which regrettably never made an appearance in the original low-top versions, will find its way to the Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG for the Christmas 2023.

While providing the history of the first renowned silhouette on its web page, Michael Jordan's shoe brand states:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It further continues:

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

The silhouette has a leather top that maintains the traditional two-tone design from the "Metallic" collection. White leather surrounds the mudguard, toebox, eyestays, quarter panels, and heels, while metallic red accents can be seen on the swoosh and the heel tab.

In addition, tonal white laces and a red tongue tag with the "Nike" logo on it complete the look. As the red accents appear on the collar and sockliner, a white AJ 1 midsole with a red rubber outsole completes the final look f the shoes.

In the next weeks, the brand-new pair of Air Jordan 1 Low "Metallic Red" athletic shoes will be added to the Jordan Brand lineup. Followers of the NBA veteran can sign up on the swoosh brand's distinctive e-commerce site or get the Nike SNKRS app to learn about the upcoming launch.

Numerous other much-awaited variants of the shape, in addition to the aforementioned "Metallic Red" variation, are scheduled for 2023. Along with the Travis Scott-collaborated releases, general releases, including "Black Elephant," "Neutral Gray," "Fight Club," and more, will hit the footwear market. Nike and its affiliated stores will sell each of these.

