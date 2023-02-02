Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG "Black Elephant" shoes: Where to buy, price, release date, and more details explored 

Nike and Michael Jordan's sneaker firm initially debuted the renowned Air Jordan signature shoe collection. The group continues to rule among sneakerheads with every new edition. 2022 was a successful year for the brand due to the release of the updated "Lost and Found" and "Reverse Mocha" Air Jordan 1 models.

For the latest makeover, Jordan Brand took styling cues from the classic Air Jordan 3 silhouette. The colorway, which initially made headlines in December 2022, is getting ready for launch in 2023.

In the summer of 2023, the brand-new Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Black Elephant" colorway will be released. These AJ1 Lows will be sold starting on June 23, 2023, according to early sources from several sneaker media outlets.

Although no official release dates have been announced, Nike will sell these footwear items through its SNKRS app as well as a few other specialized retail locations.

Each adult pair of the fashionable colorway is expected to retail for $140, while the grade school sizing options will retail for $120.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG "Black Elephant" shoes are inspired by 1988 Air Jordan 3

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low Black Elephant colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Elephant print is associated with Air Jordan 3, just like patent leather is paired with AJ 11. That has never really prevented the exotic patterns from appearing on other icons, including the Air Max 1, Air Max 97, and a plethora of other models. The Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG will be released in Summer 2023, following the Spring 2023 release of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG, which will include this famous print.

Jordan Brand's official web page described the origin of the first iconic silhouette as,

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

Take a closer look at the tongue areas of the shoes (Image via Offspring)

It further reads,

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

The new design, popularly known as "Black Cement," matches the overall color scheme of the original 1988 Air Jordan 3. Black/Muslin-Tech Grey-White-Sail will be the dominant color scheme throughout the entire shoe. The top's foundation is made of black material, while the toe tops and heel counters are covered in "Tech Gray" panels.

Simple "White" Nike Swoosh insignia on the sides breaks up the upper's black and grey colour palette. The upper half of the tongue as well as the spine are other locations for legacy marking, while the midsole features a "Muslin" color for a retro look.

In the forthcoming weeks, a brand-new pair of Air Jordan 1 Low "Black Elephant" basketball sneakers will be added to the Jordan Brand collection. Fans of the NBA legend may easily register on Swoosh's special e-commerce site or get the Nike SNKRS app to quickly get information about the imminent rollout.

