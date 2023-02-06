Puma Suede x Jeff Staple CFL Men's Sneakers: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

German activewear juggernaut Puma has once again joined forces with the popular fashion label Staple for their fresh take on the timeless Puma Suede silhouette. However, the most interesting bit of the upcoming shoe is its mismatch arrangement of colors.

The all-new Jeff Staple x Puma Suede Men’s sneakers will debut in the market on February 18, 2023. These shoes will be offered with a retail price label of $100 for each pair. Puma enthusiasts and other interested buyers can find these chic low-tops on the online and offline locations of Puma and its affiliated retail merchants.

Puma Suede x Jeff Staple CFL Men's Sneakers will be dressed in blue and yellow overlays

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Puma Suede sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

For the unfamiliar, Jeff Staple’s fashion label started in 1997. The modest T-shirt brand that he created in the beginning later expanded and gained popularity in New York City. To further develop this flourishing business, Nike commissioned Jeff Staple to design a unique commemorative shoe that would symbolize New York in 2005.

The Staple x Nike Dunk Pro Low SB "NYC Pigeon" was created and released to tremendous fanfare, introducing Jeff's fashion brand and sneaker culture to a wider audience.

Staple is now a well-known brand that captures the hard-working, never-ending enthusiasm that New Yorkers exhibit. It serves as a symbol of New York and is also the inspiration for Staple's wide selection of clothing and collaborative goods sold worldwide. Furthermore, the fashion designer has collaborated with various big names over the years, including Crocs, Nike, LG, Oakley, Netflix, and more.

With Puma alone, Jeff Staple has introduced various other sneakers in the past. For the latest addition, they have worked upon the widely loved Puma Suede silhouette. The product story of the iconic silhouette on the shoe label’s website reads:

“The Suede hit the scene in 1968 and has been changing the game ever since. It’s been worn by icons of every generation, and it’s stayed classic through it all. Instantly recognizable and constantly reinvented, Suede’s legacy continues to grow and be legitimized by the authentic and expressive individuals that embrace the iconic shoe. Be apart of the history of Suede, for all time.”

Take a look at the different lace sets offered with these shoes (Image via Puma)

The collaborative sneakers will be wrapped up in a Limoges-Inca Gold-Bright Violet-Emberglow color palette. Moreover, these new shoes are made interesting with mismatch arrangement, which means the colors on the side walls of one are applied in an inverted manner on the other shoe of the pair.

The toe box and tongue flap of the pair is similarly colored with purple hues. The top end of the tongue flaps is embellished with co-branded tags of contrasting black and white makeup.

On the rear, the heel counters of each shoe are once again finished off in black and white overlays. Around the heel areas, Staple’s Pigeon motif is added for more details. Finally, the crisp white outsole completes the overall design.

To add more to the surprise of their fans, the duo will offer the suede shoes with additional lace sets. A total of six different lace loops, including crisp white, black, off-white, blue, yellow, and peach, will be delivered with them.

Mark the calendars for the new Puma Suede x Jeff Staple CFL men’s sneakers that will arrive later this month. For quick notifications on their arrival, buyers can sign up on the shoe company’s official web page.

