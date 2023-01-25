END. Clothing x Puma Clyde OG Pack shoes: Where to buy, price, release date, and more details explored 

German activewear giant Puma recently came together with a globally renowned END. Clothing, the retail chain, for their collaborative take on the former’s highly coveted Puma Clyde silhouette.

The latest collab has worked upon three colorways of the silhouette, bright red, navy, and green. All three sneakers are highlighted with white and gold overlays.

The latest END. Clothing x Puma Clyde OG sneaker pack is all set to make its debut on January 26, 2023. Those interested in copping these low-top shoes can easily buy them from the END. Clothing’s e-commerce website.

For early access, one can even make their entry in the ongoing draw. Each color will be offered with a retail price label of $165 for each pair.

END. Clothing x Puma Clyde OG Pack shoes will be offered in three enticing colorways

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneaker pack (Image via Puma)

Any Puma fan is likely to mention the Clyde, Walt Clyde's eponymous model, if you ask them to name one of the company's most instantly recognizable silhouettes.

The classic shoe, which was first released in 1973, is commemorating its 50th anniversary this year, and the German footwear manufacturer has paired up with British streetwear retail chain END. Clothing to celebrate this significant milestone in flair.

The brand new END. Clothing x Puma Clyde OG Pack is the best approach to recognize a classic that has been around for fifty years. As already mentioned, three interesting colorways, dubbed “For All Time Red,” “Puma Navy,” and “Pine Green,” will be offered for purchase.

The description of the collaborative lineup on the END. Clothing’s official web site says:

“PUMA kicks off the 50th anniversary celebrations of its beloved Clyde sneakers with END. Following on from their Manchester-exclusive release last year, the pair introduces the “Classic” collection. Walt Clyde’s OG low-profile silhouette gets reworked in classic navy, but the real emphasis is on the expertly-crafted hairy suede fabric. Plus, they’re limited to 300 pairs - marked by the gold numbering at the heel - so they’re a real one-of-a-kind pair for your collection.”

All three Clyde variants, which have been presented in "Puma Navy," "For All Time Red," and "Pine Green" colorways, are covered in fine hairy suede that feels silky and velvety to the touch.

A glazed ivory Formstrip streams through the laterals and medials for that well-known and beloved retro look, along with white laces that bind everything together.

A discussion of this coveted line would be incomplete without the mention of the gold foil branding that is imprinted across the side panels.

Here's another look at the three colorways of Puma Clyde shoes (Image via Puma)

Underfoot, the creamy midsole is produced from traditional rubber elements. Additionally, there is unique numbering on the heel counter, a homage to the fact that each hue is only available in a total of 300 pairs nationally and internationally.

Each colorway is complete with their respective colored insoles that are once again embellished with the partnering labels’ branding accents.

Set your reminders for the soon arriving END. Clothing x Puma Clyde OG sneaker pack that is releasing tomorrow. Interested purchasers can sign up on the retailer’s official website for quick updates on this footwear edition launch.

Poll : 0 votes