LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.02 “Galaxy” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

LaMelo Ball, the standout basketball player for the Charlotte Hornets, is working with German sportswear company Puma to extend the shoe line's selection. The duo will release a brand-new iteration of the MB.02, their second trademark model. Moreover, the latest shoe will be offered in quirky multi-colored galaxy overlays.

Later this year, the anticipated LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.02 "Galaxy" sneakers are scheduled to release. Despite the shoe business withholding the official premiere date of the kicks, these sneakers will be distributed by Puma's online and physical locations, as well as a few more exclusive Puma Basketball retail stores. The shoes will be available in men's sizes only at the retail price of $140 per piece.

LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.02 shoes derived inspiration from the galactic world for the “Galaxy” colorway

Take a closer look at the upcoming colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Perhaps the trendiest trademark collection in the professional basketball classification, Puma and LaMelo Ball's MB line has created a number of successful colors and partnerships in the short period where sneakerheads have been receiving launches.

LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets debuted his second trademark Puma MB.02 design to begin the 2022–23 NBA season, like many of his notable contemporaries. The shoes quickly gained attention, which increased demand among sneakerheads and sports fans.

Since its debut in 2022, the brand-new silhouette has been available in a variety of dazzling colors, including "Phenom," "Supernova," and "Slime." Most recently, the "Coral" colorway surfaced on the internet, which is being prepared for launch this year. The pair produced a galactic-themed colorblocking on the original version, the Puma MB.01, to capitalize on Melo's out-of-this-world playing style, and they want to maintain this theme with the unique Puma MB.02.

The Puma MB.02 improves on the popular MB.01 by adding TPU elements over the monomesh that closely mimic phoenix wings. The top has also been fractionally revamped, but it still takes cues from the original model. The silhouette is constructed using modern-day knitted mesh, which the company describes as:

“Disruptive upper construction made with engineered woven mesh and multizone mixed materials for targeted support, comfort, and breathability in a lightweight package.”

Here's a detailed look at the outsoles and uppers of the new colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The left sneaker features a multi-colored purple and complete pink overhaul, while the right displays blues as well as neon greens. The anterior side of this configuration incorporates a drippy Puma Formstrip made of a more robust TPU material. Moreover, sneaker enthusiasts get a clear view of outer space and its vibrant stars and galaxies at the top, where a depiction of the galaxy looks like a snapshot taken by the James Webb Telescope.

Mentioning the modern NITRO foam cushioning on the shoe, the official website of Puma says:

“NITRO foam-infused midsole for superior responsiveness and comfort while remaining lightweight—perfect for high-energy, explosive playstyles.”

Continuing, the shoe business describes the following rubber compositions that are used in certain shoe models for improved performance and durability:

“Full-coverage engineered nonslip rubber compound with feather (a nod to Melo’s signature wings) tread pattern for enhanced durability and traction. Ideal for quick cuts and spot up jumpers.”

Watch out for the striking, all-black colorblocking of LaMelo Ball's iconic footwear, the Puma MB.02, in the following weeks of 2023. Hoops fans, as well as sneakerheads, can register on the shoe company's website to receive timely alerts about the release dates of the aforementioned iteration.

Poll : 0 votes