LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.02 “Coral” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

In honor of LaMelo Ball, the star of the NBA's Charlotte Hornets, the beloved Puma MB.02 trademark shoe from Puma Hoops is getting a fresh makeover. For the latest colorway, the brand has given the silhouette a complete black color palette with coral pink accents on the rear side.

The upcoming LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.02 “Coral” shoes are all set to make their debut sometime later this year. Although the official launch date of these sneakers has not been disclosed by the shoe company, these footwear pieces will be available via Puma's online and offline outlets and a few other select Puma Basketball retail stores. The retail cost, which is in men's sizes, is $140.

LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.02 “Coral” shoes will arrive in an all-black makeup with hits of coral

Take a closer look at the upcoming LaMelo Ball Coral colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

With the debut of the Puma MB collection, LaMelo Ball and Puma stunned the basketball community. The series quickly gained popularity due to its edgy color combinations, as well as successful partnerships with names like Rick & Morty.

The Puma MB.02, the second generation in the series, was released as 2022 was coming to a close and remains just as popular as the first. Things are still subdued on the upcoming "Coral" version, which was most recently seen in a "Galaxy" coloring.

The footwear wears its customary monomesh top, giving its TPU reinforcements and mesh foundation an all-black impression while maintaining its usual design. The lateral side features a Puma Formstrip that is built into this model, and the medial and lateral sides feature Phoenix wings that are the same black color as the top.

The Puma MB.02 is made of contemporary devised woven mesh, which the label describes as,

“Disruptive upper construction made with engineered woven mesh and multizone mixed materials for targeted support, comfort, and breathability in a lightweight package.”

Here's a detailed look at the outsoles and uppers of the sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

On the tongue tag as well as the vamp, Melo's "1-of-1" marking and phoenix images can be seen, while another bird can be seen on the coral-hued heel counter. More coral hues can be seen on the medial side's TPU embellishments, and a gray, coral, and pink Nitro foam-cushioned midsole as well as an outer sole unit make it even better. The shoe's label details the cutting-edge NITRO foam padding,

The shoe's label details the cutting-edge NITRO foam padding,

“NITRO foam-infused midsole for superior responsiveness and comfort while remaining lightweight—perfect for high-energy, explosive playstyles.”

These footwear models use rubber formulations for increased performance and durability that are described by the shoe company as,

“Full-coverage engineered nonslip rubber compound with feather (a nod to Melo’s signature wings) tread pattern for enhanced durability and traction. Ideal for quick cuts and spot up jumpers.”

The stunning, all-black colorblocking of LaMelo Ball's signature shoe, the Puma MB.02 is set to debut in the upcoming weeks of 2023. For timely notifications on the upcoming releases of the aforementioned rendition, basketball enthusiasts and sneakerheads can sign up on the footwear brand's online webpage.

Poll : 0 votes