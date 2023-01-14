Puma RS-X “Faded Pack” shoes: Where to buy, price, release date, and more details explored 

Puma is making preparations for the launch of its brand-new RS-X footwear pack. This ladies-exclusive box will comprise two new variants of the silhouette. These sneakers dubbed the "Faded Pack," will feature beautiful pink and purple gradations that are inspired by sunrises.

On January 15, 2023, the all-new Puma RS-X “Faded Pack” iterations will enter the footwear market. These shoes will only be available for purchase in women’s sizes. Those interested can check them out online and offline with the shoe company and a few of its affiliated retail merchants. The price of each pair will be $120 USD.

Puma RS-X “Faded Pack” offers two vibrant colorways in pink and violet tones with spring-friendly vibes

A detailed look at the upcoming pink and orange colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

In recent months, Puma has been excelling. The German athletic wear manufacturer recently unveiled the Puma RS-X "Faded" Pack after releasing partnerships with Jeff Staples, JJJJound, and Rhuigi Villasenor. This women's collection, which is designed to blend in with the environment, adopts one of the label's most well-liked styles.

For those who don’t know, the shoe company introduced the innovative RS-X silhouette as the successor of its ‘80s-inspired RS-0 sneaker model. Since its induction into the sneaker world, the brand has given numerous revamps to the shoe. And for the new year, the shoe is presented in a fresh, summery style and theme for women.

The description of the arriving sneaker collection on the brand’s web page says:

“Fade into the foreground. This addition to the ever-growing RS-X family is not for the faint of fashion. The RS-X Faded is a women's-specific colorway that boasts a stunning two-tone pastel gradient from the front to the back of the shoe, giving you a new look on the entrace and exit.”

The first RS-X smoothly transitions from brilliant violet to rose dust when it debuts in two spring-ready color schemes, while the second pair chooses a radiant pink and desert clay paint scheme that is inspired by sunrises.

A detailed look at the upcoming violet and pink colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The first colorway is dressed in a Vivid Violet-Rose Dust-White palette, while the second iteration is clothed in a Glowing Pink-Desert Clay-White color palette.

Each sneaker features supple leather reinforcements for a luxurious look and feel, resting on top of an airy mesh base. Pull tabs on the tongue flap and heel counters give the shoes a tough look, and the renowned Formstrip from the company elegantly protrudes through the sides.

You can't discuss this shoe without bringing up its sharply contoured Running System midsole, which is the height of warmth. It is made with the shoe manufacturer's ground-breaking padded foam and is decorated with gradient patterns from the range.

The cushy midsole is further highlighted by the brand’s website:

“PUMA's comfortable cushioning technology celebrates the reinvention of a unique moment and movement in culture.”

Mark your calendars for the new RS-X “Faded Pack” colorways that will be dropped soon. Fans can even register on the brand’s e-commerce website to receive instant notifications as soon as these pairs arrive.

