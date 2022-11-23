Where to buy END. x Adidas MIG Berlin “White” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The renowned retail chain END. Clothing once again teamed up with the German activewear juggernaut Adidas to reinterpret its MIG Berlin shoes in a "White" colorway. The two European labels came together for the exclusive launch of these ultra-limited pairs.

The upcoming END. x Adidas MIG Berlin low-top sneakers will arrive in a "White" colorway on November 25, 2022. This minimal footwear will be offered with a price tag of $199 for each pair. Interested shoppers can buy them online as well as at in-store locations of END., Adidas, and a slew of select retail sellers.

It’s important to note that these collaborative sneakers will be offered in extremely limited quantities of 500 pairs. If you’re looking at buying them, then stay tuned to the partnering labels' websites.

END. Clothing x Adidas MIG Berlin shoes are skillfully crafted from premium leather

Take a closer look at the upcoming MIG Berlin White shoes (image via END. Clothing)

END. and Adidas have worked together on a number of highly sought-after projects. In recent years, the team has collaborated on many silhouettes, ranging from the traditional Forum to the modern Superturf.

With the upcoming release of END. x Adidas MIG Berlin "White," the companies will soon be able to add another product to their collection. Here is a list of all the information we currently have, including the release and price details, taken directly from the Three Stripes archives.

Here's a detailed look at the heel counter of the low-top shoes (image via END. Clothing)

END Clothing's interpretation of the Berlin is as minimalist as it feels, placing a strong focus on luxury fabrics as well as opulent embellishments.

Each pair is skillfully crafted from premium leather all over and produced in small batches in Germany. To emphasize exactly how important this collaborative effort is, the heel of each pair is marked with the gold foil number "1/500."

Furthermore, "Berlin" lettering is emblazoned on the side walls of the uppers. The matching off-white insoles are stamped with gold co-branded prints. Lastly, the MIG Berlin is wrapped up with a large "END." logo on the right heel counter.

The description of their latest partnership on the retailer’s official web page reads:

“END and adidas join forces once again this year to reimage a much-loved model from the three stripes archive - the Berlin sneaker. Focusing on elevated craft, premium materials and refined aesthetics, its signature suede uppers have been swapped for a crisp white leather base for a premium and subtle look."

It continues:

"Each pair is expertly made in Germany in limited quantities, then printed with the gold foil numbering ‘1/500’ at the heel to reflect their exclusivity.”

Set your reminders for the next END. x Adidas MIG Berlin "White" sneakers that will arrive this week.

More about the retailer END. Clothing

End Clothing was established in 2005 and began as a small, two-story storefront on High Bridge in Newcastle that sold some of the best streetwear, sportswear, casual wear, outdoor clothing, and more.

Since its modest beginnings, END. has grown from a laid-back shop tucked away in the North East of England to a global retail marketplace.

Poll : 0 votes