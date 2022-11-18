Where to buy New Balance x Stone Island collection? Price, release date, and more explored

The Boston-based footwear genius New Balance is collaborating with Italian men's sportswear label Stone Island to launch a debut football collection. The dynamic duo announced its collaboration on November 17, 2022, via official press releases. It will include football boots, a football kit, and a sneaker.

The entire collection is made for the football field and is celebrating the heritage of both the labels in the world of the game. The collection is slated to be launched on the official e-commerce site of Stone Island and select retailers on November 21, 2022. The collection will be released on a much wider scale via New Balance on November 25, 2022.

More about the upcoming New Balance x Stone Island football collection featuring Furon v7, Football Kit, and 574 Legacy

The upcoming New Balance x Stone Island football collection featuring Furon v7, Football Kit, and 574 Legacy (Image via Stone Island)

The dynamic duo's first-ever special edition football collection is pushing the boundaries by bringing renowned textile innovators Stone Island onto the pitch. This marks its debut and celebrates the immensely rich heritage of the Italian sportswear label.

It is followed with a spin over New Balance's most iconic products. The collection is headlined by a new makeover of the Furon v7 football boots. The limited edition product is the brand's latest evolution in a football boot.

The collection will arrive clad in a custom camouflage print pattern, which will pay homage to Stone Island's famed archival pattern. The football boot will also feature the brand's compass alongside the New Balance logo. Its upper is constructed out of innovative Hypoknit material with off-set lacing and mesh lining.

The off-set lacing system delivers impressive support, lockdown, and an increased strike zone. The silhouette will be debuted on the pitch by England star Raheem Sterling, who is a New Balance-sponsored athlete. The Hypoknit upper provides support and stretch over strategic areas. The boot will be released at a retail price of $275.

The second item on the list of the collaborative collection is the football kit, which was showcased by the UK rapper Dave in September 2022 at his Santan Cup tournament in Brazil. The football kit features shorts and a jersey that is outfitted in a similar Stone Island camouflage pattern to the football boots.

It is inspired by the sportswear label's archival designs and features a silicone application of the iconic compass logo. The jersey and shorts in the Stone Island kit set are constructed out of 100% recycled polyester.

The kits also feature moisture-wicking NB Dry Technology and accompanying solid black socks that offer sleek disruption to the otherwise monotone camo pattern. The silhouette can be availed at a retail price of $350.

The third and last item in the collection is the 574 Legacy sneakers. Its uppers are constructed out of suede and ripstop material with a dark green color making up the colorway. The sneakers feature a deconstructed archive-inspired look.

The silhouette's midsoles feature lightweight EVA foam cushioning, which increases comfort. The C-CAP midsole cushioning provides durable support and will be available at a retail price of $140.

The collection can be availed on Stone Island starting November 21, 2022, and on New Balance on November 25, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes