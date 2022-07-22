Where to buy the H&M x Netflix Stranger Things capsule collection? Price, release date, and more explored

The Sweden-based multinational fast fashion label, H&M, has collaborated with the supernatural Netflix series, Stranger Things. The collection arrives as a commemoration of the streaming giant's OTT platform, following the release of season 4, Volume 2, on July 1, 2022.

This marks the second time the duo has collaborated. Back in 2019, H&M and Stranger Things launched another apparel collection to commemorate the release of Season 3. This time around, the capsule is inspired by the newest season. The collection was released on July 21, 2022 on the official e-commerce site of H&M, and H&M app.

More about the newly released H&M x Netflix Stranger Things capsule collection, commemorating Season 4 volume 2

Newly released H&M x Netflix Stranger Things capsule collection, commemorating Season 4 volume 2 (Image via H&M)

With Stranger Things season 4, volume 2 released earlier this month, it seems fitting that the show teamed up with H&M for a collaboration. This gives fans a capsule with which to celebrate their favorite characters.

Like any Stranger Things collaboration, this capsule also gives a nod to the '80s era that the series is set in. The collection delivers retro-inspired logos over tees, jackets, and more. The H&M site introduces the collection:

"Hawkins High School '86 meets contemporary varsity prep styles. Step into the universe of the iconic series Stranger Things with this exclusive new collection."

This time around, the collaborative capsule comprises 15 items. All are inspired by the 1980's and the Season 4 main setting, the Hawkins High School. References to Hawkins High School can be seen in the majority of items in the capsule.

The 15 piece capsule includes-

Wool Blend Baseball Jacket, which retails for $139. Relaxed Fit Hoodie in green, which retails for $59.99. Relaxed Fit Hoodie in dark grey, which retails for $59.99. Relaxed Fit Print Tee in white, which retails for $29.99. Relaxed Fit Print Tee in orange, which retails for $29.99. Relaxed Fit Sweater in white, which retails for $49.99. Relaxed Fit Track Pants, which retails for $49.99. Reversible Cotton Bucket Hat, which retails for $24.99. Print Canvas Shopper, which retails for $19.99. 3-Pack Woven Cotton Boxer Shorts, which retails for $34.99. Relaxed Fit Sweater in orange, which retails for $49.99. 3-pack Boxer Briefs, which retails for $29.99. Design socks which comes in white and black color, Price TBA Relaxed Fit Resort Shirt, Price TBA. Relaxed Fit Cotton Rugby Shirt, Price TBA.

H&M Philippines @hmphilippines Left wanting more after the season finale of Stranger Things 4? Fret not! --- we're taking you to the Upside Down THIS WEEK and let's get dressed like it's 1986!!



Watch out for The Stranger Things x H&M Collection in stores and online this week! #HMMan #StrangerThings Left wanting more after the season finale of Stranger Things 4? Fret not! --- we're taking you to the Upside Down THIS WEEK and let's get dressed like it's 1986!!Watch out for The Stranger Things x H&M Collection in stores and online this week! 📺Left wanting more after the season finale of Stranger Things 4? Fret not! --- we're taking you to the Upside Down THIS WEEK and let's get dressed like it's 1986!!Watch out for The Stranger Things x H&M Collection in stores and online this week! 👾 #HMMan #StrangerThings https://t.co/jwwwMY51gp

The majority of the capsule collection is pine green, white, and orange, while being branded with the show title and the Hawkins High School crest logo.

Leading the collection is the reworked '80s quintessential jock-inspired varsity jacket. The jacket comes clad in cream and pine green colorways, featuring the Hawkins High School crest.

Sweaters, on the other hand, take the '80s esthetic with the the font and text styling, featuring the school mascot, and the crest. The sweaters arrive in two colorways, cream and pine green, and a tie-dye black and orange colorway. The collection can be availed on the official e-commerce site of H&M, starting July 21, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far