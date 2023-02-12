Nike Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 "Bleached Aqua Bright Citrus" shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

Nike and Michael Jordan co-owned brand has given numerous modifications to the popular Air Jordan 1 model. The Jordan brand, which is recognized for having established the most notable shoe lineage, has made technological advancement one of its major priorities for 2023.

The first AJ1 silhouette and its variations are receiving extra attention from the brand as its 40th anniversary draws closer. The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT, one of the fresh and innovative sneaker styles from the collection, made its appearance in 2020. For the latest launch, the second edition of the CMFT line, dubbed Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2, will arrive in “Bleached Aqua Bright Citrus" ensemble.

In the summer of 2023, the recently introduced Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 is set to overpower the footwear industry. These shoes will be sold for a set price of $150. Jordan shoe enthusiasts and other sneakerheads can purchase them from Nike, the SNKRS app, and various selected Jordan retail stores.

Nike Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 "Bleached Aqua Bright Citrus" will be detailed with black hues all over

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming high-top shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Sneakerheads previously looked at "Muslin" and "Palomino" colorways for this season, but now they are taking the first peek at Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 "Bleached Aqua Bright Citrus." If for some reason they are yet to include a pair in their everyday routine, perhaps the newest color schems to arrive at Michael Jordan's comfort-focused mainstay can change their mind.

The NBA's star-owned Jordan Brand web page provides the following backstory of the fabled Air Jordan 1 shoe:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

The description further reads:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Take a closer look at the heel counters of the shoes (Image via Nike)

The new iteration is wrapped up in a Bleached Aqua/Bright Citrus-Black-White-Aquatone paint scheme. Instead of the typical all-leather composition of traditional AJ1s, this shoe opts for a buttery suede ensemble that is supple and has a delicate touch.

Cutouts along the laterals and medials make more room for a vibrant citrus mesh swoosh that provides an additional layer of breathability on top of a sleek black base. In other places, bleached aqua toppings span the complete shoe for a striking contrast that is sure to draw attention.

The concept is then finalized by placing everything on top of a clean Nike Air midsole, which is then encased in Jumpman's famed Formula 23 foam for added comfort and responsiveness.

Watch out for the brand-new Air Jordan 1 High CMFT 2 “Bleached Aqua Bright Citrus” version that will be released in one month. For updated information on the footwear, one can also sign up on Nike's website or get the SNKRS app.

Poll : 0 votes