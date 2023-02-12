Nike Air Max 90 “Barometer” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

It's fair to anticipate a rise in demand for Nike Air Max 90 shoe versions this year. That's because Nike, an Oregon-based sportswear company, has issued numerous renditions of the Air Max 90 and has plans to release a brand-new take on it, called the "Barometer."

The latest iteration has arrived following the debut of “UNC,” “Sequoia,” “Blissful Blue,” and more, alongside the collaborative design with Serena Williams. In the upcoming weeks, the "Barometer" version of the Nike Air Max 90 is expected to be introduced. The release date is expected to be March 9, 2023.

The footwear item will be available for purchase at a limited number of other retail locations in addition to Nike's own stores, websites and SNKRS app. They will be sold with a $140 price tag. You can get them in men’s sizes.

Nike Air Max 90 “Barometer” shoes will be dressed in Safety Orange and Sesame overlays

Here's a detailed look at the arriving Nike Air Max 90 Barometer colorway. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike experienced a bit of an identity crisis in the 1970s. Despite selling sneakers from other lines that brought in money for the business, Phil Knight envisioned the Oregon label to be much more than that.

The concept of adding air bubbles to sneakers appears out of nowhere, thanks to NASA aerospace engineer Marion Frank Rudy, and that's how Air technology was created.

Nike has been releasing many footwear items inspired by M. Frank Rudy, such as the Nike Air Max 90 "Barometer," to pay tribute to him and his remarkable legacy.

Take a closer look at the heel counters of the shoes. (Image via Nike)

On the company's web page, the Air Max 90 model is roughly summarized as:

“The 90s were a turning point in culture — art, music, fashion and sneakers. The Air Max was at the forefront of the movement. With even more exposed Air cushioning and a bold new color, its revolutionized design helped the first 90 take on a life of its own. No longer just a running shoe, it solidified Air Max as a streetwear cornerstone.”

Rudy used these while creating the iconic Air units that are the defining feature of the Swoosh, which are termed after the scientific instrument used to gauge air pressure.

Sesame leather and suede sections run all around medial and lateral edges to create a subtle variation on top of a high white ballistic mesh foundation. You can't really talk about this Air Max 90 without noting its insoles, which feature blueprint images of the Air Max 90 and its Max Air midsole.

Take a closer look at the laterals and lace sets of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

The top eyelets and Swoosh are both adorned in safety orange. The sneaker's design is rounded out with a keychain that's modeled after a barometer, which pulls everything together.

Mark your calendar for the new Nike Air Max 90 “Barometer” that will be available next month. Those interested in buying these shoes can sign up on the shoe company’s web page or install the SNRKS app for instant updates on the launch.

