Nike Air Jordan 1 Low x Riddhi Mahajan x Doernbecher sneakers: Where to buy and more explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant collaborated with the OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital to launch a full-fledged collection featuring footwear, apparel, and accessories.

The collaboration, dubbed the "Freestyle XVIII," will offer six new footwear choices, six new apparel items, and six new caps.

The pieces have been designed by six chosen hospital patients, one of which is Riddhi Mahajan. The 15-year-old Riddhi Mahajan collaborated with the swoosh label to create a new makeover upon Air Jordan 1 Low. The proceeds from the sneakers will eventually be used to raise money for OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital

An official release date for the collaborative sneakers hasn't been announced by Nike yet, however, according to media outlets Hyepbeast, Sneaker News, and Nicekicks, the pair will be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low x Riddhi Mahajan x OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital sneakers launching as a part of the Freestyle XVIII collection

Nike and the Oregon Health and Sciences University Doernbecher Children's Hospital are collaborating once again for their annual Freestyle collection, which is now in its 18th year. The collaborative tradition gives a chance to six patients from the hospital to design and create apparel and footwear items alongside the swoosh label's team.

These items are later auctioned off to raise funds for Doernbecher. The collaboration has raised nearly $31 million so far. The annual capsule inspires and helps bring forth the creative side of kids.

This year's Freestyle collection features six footwear silhouettes from the brand including - Air Jordan 1, Air Max 90, Air Presto, Zoom Vomero 5, Air Huarache, and Air Foamposite One.

Each silhouette was designed by both the team and the patient for a duration of nine months. The kids' took inspiration from their stories and mindset to design. One of these is Riddhi Mahajan, who has decided to put her own playful spin on the classic Air Jordan 1 Low model.

The shoes' were recently unveiled by the Director of Video at SoleSavy, Tony Mui, via his Twitter handle on December 22, 2022. Tony Mui was also a part of the team and was one of the individuals working alongside the Doernbecher hospital to design the model.

Looking at the shoe, the design is distinct and it comes constructed out of a myriad of fabrics and details to formulate the upper.

The midfoot for the shoes comes constructed out of smooth leather, similarly to the throat and toe top that adopts green nubuck material. Another fabric is added with grassy overlays across the forefoot.

The shoes come filled with uplifting messages such as "Radiate Positivity" and "Brand New Day" lettering to showcase that there's something to live for everyday.

Various positive graphics such as sun, flowers, and more are added to further communicate the positivity to society. The laces catch the eye as they come clad in the multi-colored arrangement.

Riddhi Mahajan suffers from cystic fibrosis and she inculcates a daisy design over the heel to showcase her charisma. The shoes are expected to be released in the early half of 2023.

