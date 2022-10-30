Where to buy Nike x The Doernbecher Freestyle XVIII collection? Price and more explored

Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant Nike is once again collaborating with the OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital. The latest collaboration between the two, dubbed the Freestyle XVIII, will offer six new footwear choices alongside apparel items.

Six hospital patients will come together with the swoosh label to form a collection pack, which will eventually raise money for the Children's Hospital.

The collection will be released in Spring 2023. The official release information for the shoe hasn't been released by the label yet. However, according to the media outlet, Hypebeast, the silhouette will be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers.

Nike x The Doernbecher Freestyle XVIII collection's sihouette's were designed over a course of nine months

Upcoming Nike x The Doernbecher Freestyle XVIII collection featuring six different silhouettes for the OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike and Doernbecher kickstarted their collaboration in 2004. Since then, they have raised nearly $31 million in donations to help the OSHU hospital. For the upcoming collection, the duo will be launching pairs of Air Jordan 1, Air Foamposite One, Air Max 90, Air Huarache, Air Presto, and Zoom Vomero 5.

For the collection, the duo designed all six pairs over a duration of nine months. The patients worked together with the swoosh label to bring their stories to life via footwear and apparel items.

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG silhouette was prepared by Riddhi Mahajan, who suffers from cystic fibrosis. She inculcated an embroidered daisy over the heel and the phrase "Brand New Day" over the vamp to showcase her charisma and positivity. The shoe itself is clad in a multi-colored design. The AJ1 Low design can be availed at a retail price of $100.

The Nike Air Foamposite One silhouette was prepared by Coley Miller, who suffers from chronic kidney disease. The 11-year-old draws inspiration from her Native American culture. For the silhouette, she looked at her culture and opted for custom basketweave graphics. In addition to this, it has a galactic backdrop, which is a nod to her mother. The silhouette can be availed at a retail price of $230.

The Air Huarache silhouette was prepared by Dario Villasenor Valdivia, who is suffering from juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia. Dario prepared the shoe by taking inspiration from his humor, his friends, and family. The silhouette can be availed at a retail price of $130.

The Nike Air Max 90 was prepared by Emerson Harrel, who suffers from inflammatory bowel disease. The silhouette was inspired by his dream of becoming an investor as US currency graphics are added via the swoosh logos. The silhouette can be availed at a retail price of $120.

The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 silhouette is designed by Jaren Heacock, who honored his Chinese roots. The silhouette features Chinese dragon-inspired graphics, also representing the year he was born. The silhouette can be availed at a retail price of $160.

Lastly, the Air Presto sneakers are designed by Kylee Young, who is a survivor of hemolytic uremic syndrome. The shoe design is inspired by her love of art and fashion. The sneaker is clad in pink hues and has many graphics such as spring flowers, sun, and raindrops to represent her love for nature. The silhouette can be availed at a retail price of $120.

The collection can be availed in Spring Summer 2023 via the brand's offline stores, its SNKRS app, and its online stores as well.

