Undercover x Nike Moc Flow sneaker pack: Where to buy, price, release date, and more details explored 

Jun Takahashi's fashion label and longtime collaborator of Nike, Undercover, has once again teamed up with Swoosh for their brand new take on the Nike Moc Flow silhouette. The highly coveted duo has reinterpreted the silhouette in two contrasting colorways, "Light Bone" and "Ale Brown."

The brand-new Undercover x Nike Moc Flow shoes are all set to rock the sneaker world on February 15, 2023. Both the colorways will be sold by Nike’s SNKRS app, alongside a slew of other partnering sellers, online and offline. Each pair will be sold for $160.

Undercover x Nike Moc Flow footwear pack will offer two colorways "Ale Brown" and "Light Bone"

Here's a detailed look at the Ale Brown colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Jun Takahashi-led brand, which culminated the previous year with a special Air Force 1 venture in honor of the shoe's 40th anniversary, is now focusing on the Air Moc design.

The Japanese company has updated its 1994 sneaker-moccasin hybrid, the Undercover x Nike Moc Flow SP "Light Bone" and "Ale Brown," with its own unique spin. The "Psychophilia" lookbook for Undercover's Fall/Winter 2022 season first featured these stylish and comfortable shoes.

Take a closer look at the Light Bone colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The description of these innovative pieces on the Swoosh’s official web page reads:

“Undercover’s Jun Takahashi redefines simplicity with the Moc Flow. Pairing the innovative midsole/outsole of the ISPA Flow with the subtle and comfy design of the ACG Moc, Takahashi creates a new experience.”

The first “Ale Brown” variant is covered in an Ale Brown/University Red-White paint scheme. Instead of using nylon, which the traditional Air Moc used, Undercover's version uses ale brown leather for a more upscale fit and finish on the sock-like shoe.

To fit in with Takahashi's typical futuristic style, the shoe has a glitched-out appearance, which has been achieved with a cow print pattern. This design covers the entire laceless top.

Here's a closer look at the heel counters of the Ale Brown variant (Image via Nike)

The thick React foam midsole is built for all-day comfort. The shoes are topped with a clean white rubber logo with a toggle switch system that is as functional as they come. Finally, the text "CHAOS AND BALANCE" is displayed in bright red.

For the second “Light Bone” colorway, Undercover completely redesigns the Air Moc, debuting in a clean, light-bone color scheme. The collar is padded for additional comfort and guarded with a toggle switch across the heel, giving the shoe a utilitarian look that is strikingly Jun Takahashi.

The leather top has a sock-like appearance. The Moc Flow features soft rubber accents all over for a cutting-edge appearance, and a React foam-spattered midsole sits on top of it all.

Take a closer look at the laterals of the "Light Bone" Nike Moc Flow variant (Image via Nike)

The shoes then feature "CHAOS AND BALANCE" as a flaming university red border surrounds the back.

Both variants will be delivered in customized shoe boxes that will be embellished with co-branded logos.

The much-awaited collaborative Undercover x Nike Moc Flow colorways will arrive in the next few days. Those interested in copping these chic footwear designs can download Swoosh’s SNKRS app for quick notifications.

