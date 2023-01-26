Nike Dunk Low SE “Just Do It” shoes: Where to buy, price, release date, and more details explored 

The iconic Nike Dunk Low model is poised to spruce up your selection of sneakers with a new "Just Do It" makeover. These low-top shoes are anticipated to arrive with a White/Phantom-Team Red-Photon Dust color palette. The themed sneakers proudly flaunt the eponymous motto of the shoe company.

Recently, there have been a ton of sneakers with innovative patterns and color schemes ready for Dunk enthusiasts. A few days ago, unique colorways were introduced, such as "Year of the Rabbit," "White Sundial," "Yellow Heart," "Glow in the Dark," and "Black Industrial Blue."

As per early speculations, the upcoming women's exclusive Nike Dunk Low SE "Just Do It" is anticipated to arrive on February 16th, 2023. These sneakers will be sold online and in-store by Nike and in specified Nike retail outlets. The retail cost, which is in women's sizing, is $120.

Nike Dunk Low SE “Just Do It” shoes will be inspired by the brand’s catchphrase

A detailed look at the upcoming Nike Dunk Low Just Do It shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike, the biggest manufacturer of sporting products in the world, had a very successful year in 2022. Although the company unveiled several incredible variations the year before, the Air Force 1 silhouette and its anniversary festivities received a lot of attention.

In 2023, the swoosh company, noted for shoes like the Dunk, will also release a brand-new shoe. The swoosh label highlighted Dunk in 2023 after highlighting Air Force 1 in 2022. As a result, a variant of the first appeared online for the most recent entry, "Just Do It."

Nike's "Just Do It" catchphrase, which is in addition to the Swoosh logo, is probably one of the most well-known in business annals. Although this is frequently seen in apparel and advertisements, Nike sneakers generally avoid carrying this slogan. Not long ago, the official images of the new Nike Dunk Low SE "Now Do It" footwear design thrilled the sneaker world.

Dunk, which draws upon one of the most well-known basketball shoes of the 1980s, is something you don't want to miss. On Nike's main page, it outlined how the Nike Dunks were created:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

The description further continues as:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The model is dressed in shades of a white, phantom, team red, and photon dust, and the top of the sneakers is made of textured leather. The sneakers have a fairly straightforward color palette.

A closer look at the branding accents and Roman Numerals around the heel counters (Image via Nike)

Phantom components cover the mudguard, eye stays, and heel layering. The bottom eyestay has a slight change in construction due to the addition of a new panel. This makeover aids in maintaining a gold lace dubrae, which features 2023 written in Roman numerals and Nike branding.

Team red is used on the Nike-branded tongue tag and sock liner while striking white hues cover the toe box, quarter panel, collar area, tongue flap, and lace sets.

Register on Nike's official website for updates on the introduction of the Nike Dunk Low "Just Do It" shoes. They could also consider downloading the business' SNKRS app to discover more about this release and upcoming Dunk Low releases.

