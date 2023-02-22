Nike Air Max Scorpion Flyknit “Bred” shoes: Price and more details explored 

In late 2022, the swoosh brand debuted an all-new Nike Air Max Scorpion design. Given the recent releases of the "Barely Volt" and "Air Max Day" iterations, the "Bred" version is now planned to go on sale this spring. The most sought-after black and red palette will now paint the Air Max Scorpion silhouette.

According to early sources, the original "Bred" version of the Nike Air Max Scorpion silhouette will drop sometime in the summer of 2023. Each pair will cost $250 at retail value. They will be accessible online, at Nike's physical stores, on the SNKRS app, and in a few of its affiliated retail chains, for those interested.

Nike Air Max Scorpion Flyknit “Bred” shoes will arrive in classic black and red combination

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Air Max Scorpion Bred shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike is prepared to go full-out with their Air Max Scorpion design as Spring approaches quickly. The durable design is now receiving its very own "Bred" iteration with the Nike Air Max Scorpion Flyknit "Bred."

Special hues that pay respect to the creator of Air technology and gorpcore-inspired launches that come with a waterproof sleeve have all been released in the past. If you desire a pair in your wardrobe of one of the game's most recognizable color combinations, keep it locked to learn everything there is to know.

In the manufacturer's newsroom, the newly created shoe lineage design is described as follows:

“As a complete package, the Air Max Scorpion's airbag system takes sensorial design to new heights by providing a piston-like effect through strategically determined, point-loaded contact points between the foot and the airbag.”

According to the shoemaker, The Nike Air Max Scorpion also sports innovative Flyknit uppers.

“The new Air system is balanced by a first-of-its-kind Flyknit chenille upper in which short fibers are held perpendicularly in place by two twisted vertical core yarns to form a soft pile texture.”

Not long ago, a few Nike and Jordan Brand sleuths like Private Selection and Optic Chef released detailed as well as in-hand images of the shoe on their social media pages.

This classic color scheme will wrap up the silhouette in Black and University Red hues. Like other Air Max Scorpions, this pair sport a full Flyknit structure blended with recycled elements for an eco-friendly approach, just like the upcoming "Air Max Day."

A bright red Swoosh shoots over the medial and lateral side panels of the mostly-black surface, creating a striking contrast that is likely to draw attention.

Take a closer look at the heel counters of the arriving sneakers (Image via Instagram/@prvt.selection)

The lacing system features complementary colors, and the Air midsole is coated in a glossy burgundy sheen and is, therefore, thicker than ever. This provides all-day comfort and support, similar to the component featured on the desired Air VaporMax.

Be on the lookout for the brand-new Nike Air Max Scorpion "Bred" variation when it releases in the coming months. Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few other exclusive retailers across the world will all have them in stock if potential customers want to buy a pair.

