Nike Air Jordan 8 Winterized shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

The Swoosh brand’s premium basketball line is getting ready to offer a fresh variant of the Air Jordan 8 signature shoe. Michael Jordan’s eighth silhouette will be dressed in the winterized outfit. These shoes will be wrapped entirely in a Black/Gunsmoke-Metallic Silver color scheme.

The recently surfaced Air Jordan 8 Winterized iteration is expected to hit the shelves sometime during the Christmas season in 2023. Although the shoe company keeps the exact launch dates undercover, these footwear pieces are anticipated to be sold online and in a few offline locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and its select retail merchants.

The shoes are expected to be offered in men’s sizes with a retail price label of $210 for each pair.

Nike Air Jordan 8 Winterized shoes will be wrapped in a black ensemble.

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Air Jordan 8 Winterized shoes (Image via Instagram/@sneakerfiles)

Tinker Hatfield created the Air Jordan 8, a favorite among sneakerheads. The preceding year, the silhouette was introduced in the "Taxi" and "Rui Hachimura" colorways. In 2023, we are seeing the first glimpses of the "Winterized" edition that will be released in the colder months this year.

The 2013 Air Jordan 8 "Playoffs" and "Winterized" are anticipated to be included in the silhouette's 30th-anniversary collection.

Brand Jordan has integrated its basketball legacy into lifestyle products over the past 20 years. Along the way, the Jumpman family winterized iconic designs like the Air Jordan 8 to perform in hardwood and the harshest environments. According to Jordan Brand's webpage, the AJ8's beginnings and history are as follows:

“The Chicago Bulls were just the third team history to claim three straight titles, and M was the first player ever to capture Finals MVP in 3 consecutive seasons. Strapped into his AJ VIlls, he claimed his third straight championship and solidified a reputation for being unstoppable.”

It continues:

“The 1993 release of the Air Jordan VIII culminated the end of the first epoch of Michael Jordan's career and sneaker line.”

Rumors concerning the modified-for-the-cold Air Jordan anticipated in a new "Gunsmoke" version for the holiday season have appeared ahead of spring. The top and sole portion of the shoe are anticipated to be predominantly "Black" in color. The chenille logo on the tongue, plus details all around the heel, will probably wear the corresponding dark gray color, and traction zones will probably follow.

Air Jordan 4 and 14 are two other retros that have winterized. These designs incorporate seamless uppers and water-resistant nubuck for weather resistance. These design cues, which go well with the sneaker's inner bootie and high trim, will probably be used in the Jordan 8 Winterized "Gunsmoke." Together, the sneakers and other modified Air Jordan models will help Michael Jordan establish his legacy outside of the court.

Keep an eye out for the new AJ 8 “Winterized” edition planned for the coming months. To receive instant updates on this launch, you can easily subscribe to Swoosh’s official web page or download its SNRKS app.

