Nike Air Jordan 6 “Mowabb” shoes: Everything we know so far

Early sources suggest that the Air Jordan 6 "Mowabb" variety is the newest addition to this lineup of releases from Jordan Brand, the flagship spinoff of Swoosh, which has previously unveiled several of its drops planned for this year.

The 2023 Christmas season is anticipated to see the release of the limited edition "Mowabb" Air Jordan 6 shoe. After these shoes are released, Jordan fans can quickly get them through the Nike SNKRS app and a few other linked retail stores. The retail price for each pair of these women's exclusive sneakers will be $250.

Nike Air Jordan 6 will arrive in Mowabb-inspired makeup with Brown and Purple overlays

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneaker (Image via Instagram/@zsneakerheadz)

Michael Jordan donned the Air Jordan 6 when he won his first NBA title, and it has since become a household name. Air Jordan 5 served as a major inspiration for the subsequent sneaker looks, but with some significant changes.

The AJ6's unusual shape was designed to match the player's jersey number 23, which was 6. It is still a well-liked sneaker today, and it comes in a variety of colors every year. And for 2023, the silhouette will be dressed in an ACG Air Mowabb-inspired ensemble.

Although Air Jordan 7 and Air Jordan’s 4 Golf previously drew the color inspiration from the adored sub-label, Jordan Brand and Nike ACG are undoubtedly no strangers. It won't be long before the Air Jordan 6 does the Nike ACG Mowabb "Birch" the best it can for the 2023 holiday season.

The sixth most famous signature silhouette of the Jordan brand is highlighted on its official website, which states:

“During the 1990-91 season, in the face of a cool adversity from their long-standing Detroit rivals, the Bulls stayed strong to advance to The Finals for the first time ever. There, Jordan's mid-air elegance was put on full display. And it was while wearing a pair of Air Jordan VIs that Michael Jordan claimed his first championship title.”

It further reads,

“The design of the AJ VI silhouette was famously inspired by MJ's German sportscar. It's very essence conveyed speed and class, laden with touches like a neoprene sleeve, a translucent rubber sole and visible air. As if to validate these design decisions, the AJ VI could be found on the feet of several of pop culture's iconic figures during its debut year.”

Not long ago, the popular Nike and Jordan Brand insider, ZSneakerheadz, shared a mock-up image of the upcoming shoe via its social media pages.

Later this year, the new Air Jordan 6 "Mowabb" will be available, borrowing from the All Conditions Gear (ACG) philosophy. The pair are weatherproof thanks to GORE-TEX engineering, and the coloring seems to be a direct tribute to one of the most recognizable sneakers to have ever come from the ACG stable.

Even though the color scheme isn't entirely accurate in terms of precise hues, the "Brown Kelp/Team Gold/Shadow Brown/Court Purple" combination should have a little trouble conjuring up pictures of its model.

Keep an eye out for the new Air Jordan 6 “Mowabb” rendition that is planned for the colder months of 2023. Jordanheads and other sneaker enthusiasts can easily subscribe to Nike’s website or install its SNRKS app for regular updates on the colorway.

Poll : 0 votes