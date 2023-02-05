Air Jordan 4 Retro SE Craft "Olive" shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

The Air Jordan 4 Retro "Craft" is preparing itself for the 2023 holiday season, while some of the most popular Jordan brand models are getting a unique "Craft" treatment for Spring 2023. The "Olive" suede feel of this AJ 4 is expected to offer a few interesting twists.

The upcoming Craft “Olive” of the Air Jordan 4 Retro silhouette is all to be released in this year's winter. These men’s shoes will be offered in a full family-size run, which includes adults, grade school, preschool, and toddler, as per the early reports.

While the adult size will be offered for $210, the grade school is marked with a $160 price tag. The other two, preschool and grade school sizes, will be sold for $90 and $85, respectively.

The Nike online and physical stores, as well as the Jordan Brand retailers who work with them, will sell these sneakers.

Air Jordan 4 Retro SE Craft "Olive" shoes are adorned with pale vanilla and bold black accents

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming AJ4 Craft Olive shoes (Image via Sole Retriever)

Jordan Holiday's 2023 release rumors have started to circulate before customers can even start acclimatizing to the new year. The "DMP" and "Neapolitan" Air Jordan 11 have had a far-reaching popularity online. However, a host of earlier retros, including the Air Jordan 1 Satin "Bred," are also widely speculated to return to store shelves. Up until this point, not many Air Jordan 4s were dressed for the holidays.

Following the "Black" and "White" Canvas colorways from 2022, an "Olive Canvas" Air Jordan 4 Craft is anticipated. On its official Jordan Brand webpage, the Swoosh's Jordan Brand highlighted the history of its fourth trademark silhouette as follows:

“Proving his preeminent athletic prowess and distinctive style, Jordan closed the 1988/89 season with one of the game's most notable plays. With 6 seconds left in game 5 against Cleveland, MJ sinks "the shot", a dexterous, buzzer-beating move that continued to propel MJ along on his awe-inspiring journey.”

The brand further shared:

“The Air Jordan IV was the first global market release of the franchise. Another first, the shoe appeared in Spike Lee's film Do the Right Thing, transcending the game of basketball to make a significant impact on pop culture. All eyes were on Jordan as he continued to rise.”

While the "Craft" version for this AJ 4 is still unknown to us, it is expected to have a canvas top and an all-over olive color. The mudguard is covered in tonal olive suede, while the remainder of the upper toppings and underlays are made of canvas.

The TPU eyestays receive accenting touches of pale vanilla, and the paired wings adopt a bit distinct hue of olive. On the tongue flap and side webbing, there are more subtle tones of olive, while the Jumpman logo is in gray. Lastly, a neutral pale vanilla rubber outer sole unit and a pale vanilla AJ 4 midsole complete the appearance.

Keep an eye out for more 2023 Air Jordan releases, including the upcoming Air Jordan 4 Craft "Olive" colorway. If customers are interested in purchasing them, joining the SNKRS app or signing up on Nike's official e-commerce website will keep them informed of the colorway's confirmed launch date.

