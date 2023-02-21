Nike Air Force 1 Low x UNDEFEATED “Fauna Brown” shoes: Where to buy, price, release date, and more details explored 

Given the numerous classic collaborations that have been presented between the two Beaverton-based businesses, Nike and UNDEFEATED are more than compatible with one another.

In 2022, the duo celebrated the 40th anniversary of the iconic Air Force 1 silhouette alongside the Los Angeles-based cohort's 20th anniversary in their “Patent Pack.” After officially launching the complete lineup in the previous year, the “Fauna Brown” colorway (dubbed as “Pink Prime” by UNDEFEATED) will now be offered by Swoosh.

The chic Air Force 1 Low x UNDEFEATED “Fauna Brown” edition is set to kick off in March 2023. These shoes will be launched on the SNRKS app following their release by UNDEFEATED in November 2022.

For those who missed them, you can buy yours this time for $160 for a pair. These sneakers will be offered in men’s sizing options.

Nike Air Force 1 Low x UNDEFEATED “Fauna Brown” colorway is accented with multicolored overlays.

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

During the early 2000s, Swoosh label and UNDEFEATED have worked together on numerous Dunks, AF1s, and the highly sought-after UNDEFEATED x Air Jordan 4. Though the Air Force 1 Low “Patent Pack” sets have started reaching celebs and influencers, the pairing is still yet to launch some of the sneakers that have surfaced since the 2021 Dunk vs. AF1 Collection. Travis Scott shared a photo of the "Fauna Brown" colorway on Instagram after Aaron Judge showed off one of the shoes in the Patent collection.

The description of this brilliantly executed Air Force 1 Low x UNDEFEATED shoes on the SNKRS app reads,

“Rich patent leather and dazzling colors come together in a way only Nike and UNDEFEATED could. From the orange Swoosh to the nearly-neon pink toe—no 2 panels are alike. An orange and red woven tongue label serves as a nod to an early UNDEFEATED release, while the printed sockliner provides a hidden detail. With kicks like this on your feet, how can you not steal the show?”

Here's a closer look at the heel counters of the shoes (Image via UNDEFEATED)

The low-top, patent leather-covered AF1 sneaker borrows its color schemes from the 2005 "Clerks" Dunk High, a joint edition. The mudguard and eye stays are purple-brown, and the perforated toe box is teal blue.

A pink "UNDFTD"-branded lace dubrae and a black lace set complete the ensemble. A second splash of teal appears on the tongue, and a tongue tag bearing the orange and red Nike logo rests on top.

A pink Nike Swoosh with a debossed 5-strikes symbol goes back across the black quarter panel, plus a deep blue heel overlay along the midfoot.

Take a look at the uppers of the Fauna Brown sneakers (Image via UNDEFEATED)

A green-tinted AF1 midsole and a neon green rubber outer sole unit complement the design.

Mark your calendars for the upcoming UNDEFEATED x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Fauna Brown” shoes available next month. To receive instant notifications as soon as the shoes arrive, you can download the shoe brand’s official SNRKS app.

