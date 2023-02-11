Nike Vapormax 2023 Flyknit “Black/White” sneakers: Where to buy, release date, and more explored

Nike maintained its number one position as a sportswear label throughout 2022 by releasing iconic makeovers of its classic silhouettes and new technologically advanced shoes. The swoosh label now plans to retain its position throughout 2023 by releasing some more iconic makeovers of its silhouettes.

The label will now be paying special attention to its 2017 Vapormax. The latest product to surface from the iconic sneaker lineage is the Vapormax Flyknit 2023 with black and white color-blocking schemes.

An official release for the Vapormax Flyknit 2023 hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to Sneaker News, the pair will be released in a "Black/White" color scheme on the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on April 6, 2023. It is important to note that the date is tentative and subject to change.

Nike Vapormax 2023 Flyknit “Black/White” sneakers are made for running with style

The upcoming Nike Vapormax 2023 Flyknit “Black/White” sneakers are made for running freely with style (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike introduced the iconic Air VaporMax sneaker lineage back in March 2017 and it became the first-ever Air Max shoe to not use rubber or foam in the midsoles or outsoles. Since its inception, the model has been upgraded each year with an engineered Flyknit upper. Most recently, the swoosh label introduced the Vapormax 2021 Flyknit model.

This year, the label is set to expand its list of offerings by introducing a 2023 model. The latest VaporMax 2023 is similar to the 2020 counterpart in the sneaker lineage and to the original model from 2017.

Sneaker Deals GB @SneakerDealsGB



How does this rate to the previous models? 🤔



sneakernews The latest Nike VaporMax 2023 FlyKnit is due to release in April…How does this rate to the previous models? 🤔sneakernews The latest Nike VaporMax 2023 FlyKnit is due to release in April…How does this rate to the previous models? 🤔📷sneakernews https://t.co/fbrux8AR49

Exaggerated pull tabs, heightened heel counters, forefoot-placed mudguards, toned-down rubberized shielding at the heel, and added quarters make the sneakers much more modernized and comfortable.

The swooshes have been upgraded with the chosen color of the Flyknit fabric, and the latest "Black/White" colorway is covered in a mostly black hue. The black hue contrasts with the white details that are added upon the tongue and vertically striped heel counters. A mini swoosh logo is also visible on the full-length Air Bag in a pitch-dark hue underfoot.

The tongues are given a one-piece construct with premium terry fabric on the tightened collar around the ankle. The look is finished off with blue insoles.

The official swoosh label site introduces the Vapormax technology:

"After the 7-year journey from ideation to release, the Air VaporMax represents a new era in Nike innovation. To truly capture the feeling of 'running on air,' the designers restructured the Air unit to be attached directly to the upper. As you step down, each lug gets pushed into the Air unit, ramping up the pressure."

The site further explained:

"Then, as you step off, the pressure releases creating springy bounce with superior flexibility. Made for runners, the futuristic technology was quickly adopted by the street, bringing this light-as-air feeling to the masses."

The shoe is expected to launch in men's sizes on the official e-commerce site of Nike and select retailers on April 6, 2023.

