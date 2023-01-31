Nike Blazer Mid '77 "Quadruple Swoosh" sneakers: Where to buy and more explored

Nike is continuing to dress more of its classic silhouettes in the "Quadruple Swoosh" themed makeovers. After previously unveiling the "Quadruple Swoosh" makeover upon silhouettes such as - Air Max 90, Air Force 1, Air Max Plus 3, and Air Max Plus, the latest silhouette to be dressed in the makeover is the Blazer Mid '77.

The Blazer Mid '77 is one of the under-appreciated swoosh label silhouettes. However, the Beaverton brand has always had the sneaker model in its regular rotation and given it several fresh looks.

The latest release will honor the iconic Nike Check logo, also known as Swoosh. An official release date for the Blazer Mid '77 "Quadruple Swoosh" hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to Sneaker News, the pair will be released sometime in 2023 via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers.

Nike Blazer Mid '77 "Quadruple Swoosh" sneakers feature four colorful swooshes

The upcoming Nike Blazer Mid '77 sneakers pay homage to the Carolyn Davidson-designed swoosh logo (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Blazers are one of the Swoosh label's original sneaker styles. It was the third-ever sneaker model to be launched under the swoosh label and was originally marketed as a basketball shoe. The sneaker model is widely popular and is mostly used to stay comfortable throughout the day.

The pair was launched back in 1977, developed as basketball shoes, and slowly expanded into numerous sub-sections of the swoosh label. It has been available to customers in many forms such as - Blazers SB, Blazers' Mid '77, Blazers' Mid Vintage, and more.

It gained popularity as many collaborative partners gave sneakers limited-edition makeovers that won over the hearts of sneakerheads.

Details of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

The latest "Quadruple Swoosh" detailing on the upper of the sneaker celebrates the iconic and legendary Swoosh logo. The logo, also called Check, was designed in 1971 by Carolyn Davidson, a graphic designer at Portland State University.

The Swoosh logo is one of the most recognizable marks of the Beaverton brand and the latest "Quadruple Swoosh" collection is a nod to the logo that is over 50 years old. The sneaker pair has a neutral look as the upper is constructed out of leather and suede. Most of the upper is constructed out of white leather, which is slightly disturbed at the forefoot with light gray suede paneling.

The sole unit of sneakers (Image via Nike)

Branding details are added with swoosh logos on both the lateral and medial sides. The lateral side features four swooshes in navy, gray, red, and light blue. The light blue check is embroidered in a mini size.

The medial profile of the shoe opts for a much more neutral look with a single outlined black swoosh logo.

The official Swoosh label site introduces the sneaker model:

"Originally introduced in 1972 as a basketball shoe, the Blazer has since transformed into a modern staple for skaters and sneakerheads alike. Maturing from a simple canvas high top to a leather mid top and casual low top, this shoe just gets better with age."

The Blazer Mid '77 "Quadruple Swoosh" sneakers are rumored to be released via Nike and select retailers in 2023 alongside the rest of the pack.

Poll : 0 votes