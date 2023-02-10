5 best upcoming Nike shoes of March 2023

Nike had a successful year in 2022 and held the number one position by releasing a myriad of makeovers of its classic silhouettes. They celebrated many special occassions, including the 50th anniversary of the Cortez, 40th anniversary of Air Force 1, and 35th anniversary of Air Max 1.

The label looks set to retain its number one position throughout 2023 by releasing more iconic makeovers. They are planning to launch multiple sneaker models from well-known and celebrated categories including Jordan, LeBrons, and Dunk.

So, we have compiled a list of 5 best Nike sneakers releasing in March 2023.

5 best upcoming Nike sneakers of March 2023 will include Air Jordans, Dunks, and LeBron 20s

1) Dunk Low "The Future is Equal"

Nike is providing the Dunk Low model a central moment throughout the year 2023. The Dunk Low "The Future is Equal" colorway is spreading a message of positive change and demands unity and equality through its consumers.

The swoosh label uses its massive platform to celebrate diverse cultures and communities. The "Future is Equal" sneaker is a part of the annual "Be True" collection and supports equality.

The sneaker is slated to release via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on March 2, 2023.

2) Air Jordan 14 "Metallic Silver"

Michael Jordan's eponymous label unveiled a full-fledged Spring/Summer 2023 Air Jordan Retro collection featuring 16 new sneaker colorways of different silhouettes. One of the most hyped sneakers from the collection is the women's exclusive Air Jordan 14 "Metallic Silver" sneaker. The official site introduces the sneaker as:

"Step into the fast lane with this flashy take on the shoe MJ wore to win his sixth ring. Sleek, polished and built for comfort, the Metallic Silver upper delivers show-stopping style."

The futuristic sneaker design is slated to be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on March 3, 2023 at a retail price of $180.

3) Air Jordan 5 "UNC"

The Jordan label revealed the Spring 2023 Retro collection on December 22, 2022, featuring 16 new colorways of signature Air Jordan models. The vibrant Air Jordan 5 "University Blue", also known as "UNC", is a part of the collection. The official site introduces the sneaker as:

"Year after year, season after season, the AJ5 has been at the heart of your favorite 'fits. Now, the beloved Tinker Hatfield design is back with a collegiate colorway that celebrates MJ's early days. University Blue pays homage to Jordan's alma mater."

The sneaker model is slated to be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on March 4, 2023 at a retail price of $225.

4) Tiffany and Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low

KIXIFY @Kixify 🥶 Hype for this release ? Nike Air Force 1 Low x Tiffany Black Tiffany🥶 Hype for this release ? Nike Air Force 1 Low x Tiffany Black Tiffany 😍🥶 Hype for this release ? https://t.co/mXdju0JceD

Nike is collaborating with the LVMH-owned luxury jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. to launch a timeless take on the Air Force 1 silhouette. The sneaker model's makeover is dubbed "1837." The pair comes clad in mostly black hue with Tiffany Blue hue accentuated upon the swoosh logos.

An official release date for the sneaker hasn't been announced yet. However, according to multiple sneaker media outlets, including Nice Kicks, the pair will be released on March 7, 2023 via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers for $400.

5) FaZe Clan x Nike LeBron 20 NXXT

SLAM Kicks @SLAMKicks FaZe Clan and LeBron got this upcoming Nike LeBron 20 NXXT Gen looking right. FaZe Clan and LeBron got this upcoming Nike LeBron 20 NXXT Gen looking right. https://t.co/505ujVmGOL

The swoosh label is collaborating with Bronny James, LeBron James' eldest son, and his team FaZe Clan to release a new makeover of the iconic LeBron 20 sneaker model. The sneaker model comes with red and black accents over the light gray base layer.

The black hue is accentuated upon the webbing, laces, tongue, and leather overlays on the heel and toe. The shoe features double swoosh logos and a holographic stitching in red.

The pair is slated to release via the official site of Nike, SNKRS, and FaZe Clan on March 9, 2023 for $160.

Other than aformentioned five sneakers, many more silhouettes will be launched via the swoosh label.

