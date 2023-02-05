5 most expensive Air Jordan 5 sneakers

The Air Jordan 5 first hit the stores in the early 90s and was introduced in four different color-schemes. The most unique quality of this model, among other Air Jordans, was that it came with a reflective 3M tongue and mesh netting on the side panels, with an exclusive set of lace locks.

Being modeled after a World War II Mustang fighter jet, the shoes were the first Air Jordan Retro of the new millennium that were restored for the first time in 2000. Since then, more than 40 retro releases have been made, including mash-ups, low tops, and new and vintage colourways.

However, the reputation of Air Jordans being expensive is no new news for sneakerheads. Not just the first Air Jordan sneakers but also all the other rotations have seen the prices soar high. As it happens, one of the most popular Air Jordan models that has been introduced to the sneaker world with their heavy retail prices is Air Jordan 5.

Air Jordan 5 "Transformers" and four other expensive Air Jordan 5s of all time

1) Air Jordan 5 "Transformers" ($6800)

Initially given to Mark Wahlberg by the Jordan Brand, the AJ5 commemorated the release of the 2017 Transformers movie. He was also given an authentic Jordan 5 Transformers that the brand created specifically for the release of Transformers: The Last Knight.

The style is reminiscent of the "Doernbecher" colorway from 2013 and features black patent leather, Optimus Prime-inspired uppers, the number "84" imprinted on the heel (a nod to the first Transformers television series), and a Transformers logo imprinted on the outsole.

The Air Jordan 5 "Transformers" sneaker was one of its kind and gained additional success due to its construction, element, and limited edition. The sneakers currently retails for $6800 at select and official Nike retail sites.

2) Air Jordan 5 Retro "Quai 54" Friends and Family ($6000)

Every year, 20,000 fans gather at Place de la Concorde in Paris to watch the two-day streetball tournament. This is the only one of its kind in the world and is sponsored by the Jordan Brand, including the wild slam dunk tournament.

The event, with the Paris Eiffel Tower in the background, has a reputation for showcasing some of the industry's most uncommon pairs of sneakers. One of the uncommon pairs is the AJ 5 Retro "Quai 54" Friends and Family. The Air Jordan 5 was unveiled in July 2011 and featured "Radiant Green" accents with "Quai 54" embroidery.

In terms of construction, this Friends and Family Air Jordan 5 has a black suede base that features the same detailing and designs influenced by conventional West African fabric patterns, which is in contrast to the white colors of the mainline version. A white midsole with the recognizable shark teeth done in black is found below, and a red transparent outsole completes the look.

This AJ5 was released in a limited edition for more than $6000 on select retail sites and the official Nike retail stores.

3) Air Jordan 5 Retro "Fab Five" PE ($5533)

Jordan Brand's new partnership with the University of Michigan is off to a great start. To pay tribute to the storied "Fab Five" team that dominated college basketball in the early 1990s, Tinker Hatfield created this unique colorblocking of the AJ5 Retro.

Anyone who watched basketball during that brief period was undoubtedly influenced by the attitude and swagger displayed by Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Juwan Howard, Ray Jackson, and Jimmy King. As such, Jordan Brand celebrated the future of the Jordan x Michigan partnership while paying tribute to the past with this Air Jordan 5 Retro.

The "Fab Five" gestures are adorned on the heel. Meanwhile, the "Hail To The Victors" is seen on the tongue labels, and the Jumpman is replaced with Michigan's bold M logo on the giant tongue to pay homage to Michigan's traditions.

This sneaker was released in limited edition for sneakerheads and retails for $5533 and is available at select retail sites.

4) Trophy Room x Air Jordan 5 "University Red" ($5217)

supker @m88855771832 How the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 5 ‘University Red’ Looks On Feet bit.ly/2UD2VyP How the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 5 ‘University Red’ Looks On Feet bit.ly/2UD2VyP https://t.co/Tl2TfpNvN4

The Trophy Room x AJ 5 "University Red," which is only available in 223 pairs, is modeled after Michael Jordan's actual trophy room. The AJ5 features wood-grain patterns and translucent soles that are reminiscent of the court-style flooring in Jordan's trophy room. The numbers 23 and 5 are imprinted on the heels of the silhouette to honor Michael Jackson and his son, Marcus.

As for the shoe's construction, the upper of the new Air Jordan 5 features a bold and colorful red suede construction, with ice blue colored accents on the iconic mesh side panels and a grey tongue. This red colorway is distinguished by the embroidered "5" and Trophy Room logo on the left shoe and the "23" and "Nike Air" labeling on the right shoe. The design becomes complete with an icy blue translucent outsole, black accents on the lace and midsole, and a red Jumpman brand logo on the tongue.

The Trophy Room x Air Jordan 5 "University Red" was made available for $5217 at the official Nike retail site and other retailers.

5) Air Jordan 5 Retro T23 "Tokyo" ($2655)

Only Japanese customers were able to purchase the Steelers-inspired colorway, which marked the Jordan Tokyo 23 store's opening in the country. The retro features bright suede uppers, vintage 3M reflective tongues, and "Wolf Grey" webbing. A Japanese "23" symbol is included on the sidewall of the shoe as a nod to His Airness and the 23 special wards (referred to as "ke" in Japanese) of Tokyo.

Jordan Brand created a special version of the Jordan 5 to commemorate the Jordan Tokyo 23 store entrance in Japan. The shoe's upper is made of yellow suede, and Wolf Grey is used as an accent on the tongue, eyelets, and straps on the quarter panel. The black accent contrasts the toes, heels, and laces and the embroidered Japanese character on the heel.

These sneakers retail for $2655 at select and official Nike sites.

