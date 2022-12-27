Nike, alongside Michael Jordan's eponymous label, has unveiled the Spring/Summer 2023 Air Jordan Retro Collection, which features 16 new colorways with different silhouettes. The collection provides all the sneakerheads and Jordan enthusiasts with the most iconic and hyped Air Jordan colorways from the past and amalgamates a futuristic design over it.

The Air Jordan 14 silhouette sports a fresh new hue from the Jordan label. The sub-label of Nike Inc. will release a futuristic hue of the Air Jordan 14 low that is exclusively for women.- Air Jordan 14 Low "Metallic Silver" sneakers are slated to be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on March 3, 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 14 Low "Metallic Silver" sneakers, which will come exclusively in women's sizes

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 14 Low "Metallic Silver" sneakers will come exclusively in women's sizes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Michael Jordan and Nike's lifetime contract with each other is one of the main links to create an amalgamation between the fashion and the basketball world. The dynamic duo have created one of the most iconic sneaker lines via the Air Jordan silhouettes, which kick-started in 1985 with AJ1.

The latest makeover to appear in the Air Jordan lineage is part of the retro collection. The dynamic duo have unveiled Air Jordan 14 "Metallic Silver." The Air Jordan 14 silhouette is one of the most culturally relevant sneakers since it was worn by Michael Jordan as he won his sixth and final ring.

The silhouette also marked the last signature shoe to be worn by MJ on court. The official Nike site introduces the silhouette,

"The Air Jordan XIV quickly went from zero to legendary. During the 1998 finals, Tinker slipped an early AJ XIV prototype to MJ, asking him to refrain from wearing it. But MJ took a liking to the shoe, wearing them en route to his sixth and final ring."

The official site further describes the shoe and its revolutionary technological design,

"The shoes came to be known as some of the most comfortable Air Jordans ever, but it was their revolutionary technology that truly set them apart. The model was low-cut, built for both speed and control with dual zoom units and breathable mesh vents on the outsole."

The shoe comes clad in a "Metallic Silver" colorway, which is inspired by motorsport and takes a step into a space-like future. The official SNKRS site introduces the silhouette,

"Step into the fast lane with this flashy take on the shoe MJ wore to win his sixth ring. Sleek, polished and built for comfort (they're known as the most comfortable J's ever), the Metallic Silver upper delivers show-stopping style."

Nice Drops @nicedrops WMNS Air Jordan 14 "Metallic Silver"

March 3 ($180) WMNS Air Jordan 14 "Metallic Silver"March 3 ($180) https://t.co/yuXN60qRTP

The shoes come clad in a 'Metallic Silver/Fire Red/Wolf Grey/Black' color scheme. The entire upper comes constructed out of patent leather with crinkled detailing, which is joined with foam midsoles and rubber outsoles. The entire upper is clad in metallic silver with black detailing and fire-red accents upon the branding details.

Branding is added with "JORDAN" lettering upon the tongue and "XIV" lettering on the heel tabs and insoles. The inner lining is clad in black mesh and the Jumpman logo is added over the lateral heels.

The look is rounded out with gray outsoles. The Air Jordan 14 Low “Metallic Silver” is slated to be released at Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers for $180 USD.

Poll : 0 votes