Nike Air Jordan 37 Low “Dongdan” shoes: Price and more details explored 

The Chinese streetball competition that is held every summer in Beijing served as the inspiration for the "Dongdan" line that Jordan Brand is currently working on, and the new Air Jordan 37 will be the latest addition to this line. A color scheme of Black/Orange Chalk-Lilac Ice-Hydrogen Blue-Pink Rise-White completes the look of the new iteration.

In the upcoming weeks of 2023, the brand-new Air Jordan 37 Low "Dongdan" shoes will go on sale. These shoes will be sold at a few select Jordan Brand retail locations as well as Nike's offline and online stores. Each pair of these stylish basketball shoes is priced at $195.

Nike Air Jordan 37 Low “Dongdan” shoes will be dressed in lilac and black hues

Here’s a closer look at the upcoming Air Jordan 37 Low sneakers (Image via Instagram/@kicksdong)

Although the Jordan Brand may have originated and gained popularity in the United States, the company penetrated the Chinese market near the end of Michael Jordan's career and has since developed a significant following there.

We frequently see a copy of the most recent Air Jordan performance design that pays respect to the city of Beijing's Dongdan basketball tournament, and this year will be no different with the Air Jordan 37 Low GC "Dongdan." Last year marked the 25th anniversary of Jordan Brand's involvement in China.

Nike promotes the AJ37's ground-breaking Leno weave uppers in the following ways:

“The upper is a new exploration of Lenoweave that uses a 100% TPE yarn, a monofilament variety that is both strong and pliable. The design of the Lenoweave pattern itself, along with the profile of the tooling, is inspired by the AJ VII and the hand-shaped craftsmanship of West African basket weaving.”

The AJ 37 Low sports its customary neoprene, TPU, and Leno-Weave top along with a variety of vivid hues with black and white accents. Black details emerge on the tongue as well as the midfoot panel, while a lilac hue sweeps all the way back across the heel around the toe box and mid-foot.

Tan Jumpman marking can be seen on the tongue as well as heel while Beijing lettering, the logo for the Dongdan tournament, a Jumpman, and a QR code for Jordan Brand's WeChat account can be found on the supplied semi-transparent plastic hang tag.

On the heel tab, which is another homage to the Dongdan competition, the tournament's badge has taken the place of MJ's signature. The white foam midsole with speckle paint accents as well as a partially transparent area on the heel, together with the multicolored rubber outer sole unit completes the look.

Take a closer look at the heel counters of the shoes (Image via Instagram/@kicksdong)

The multilayer exoskeleton is inspired by Nike's well-known Huarache shoe in terms of design.

“The zones of support in the upper are modeled after the configuration of sandal straps and ankle tape. This pattern not only provides containment in the areas of highest need, similar to a layered Huarache exoskeleton, it also adds to the handmade character of the shoe’s design.”

Set a reminder for these Nike Air Jordan 37 Low "Dongdan" shoes, which are due very soon. For immediate updates on the release of these footwear items, MJ fans may also join up on the Nike official e-commerce platform.

Poll : 0 votes