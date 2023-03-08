Nike Air Jordan 5 Retro Low GC “Dongdan” shoes: Price and more details explored 

The Air Jordan 5 Low GC "Dongdan" variation, one of the future sneaker releases, has amply demonstrated Jordan Brand's desire to stand out in the footwear market. The complete colorway is entirely wrapped up in a Black/White-Lilac Ice-Pink Rise color palette.

In the summer of 2023, Nike and a few Jordan Brand stores will offer the Air Jordan 5 Retro Low GC “Dongdan” variant, both via online and in-store locations. The retail cost of the men's size item is $200.

Nike Air Jordan 5 Retro Low GC “Dongdan” shoes are adorned with pink and lilac hues

Here's a closer look at the upcoming Air Jordans (Image via Instagram/@asneakerhead101)

In addition to celebrating its 25th year of doing business in Greater China last year, the Jordan Brand has continued to show its affection for the country by releasing many Air Jordan models with co-branded emblems for the Dongdan basketball competition.

Every year, the event is held in Beijing. In 2022, an Air Jordan 37 was released exclusively for the Chinese market; but, in 2023, the world will have access to both an Air Jordan 37 Low as well as an Air Jordan 5 Retro Low GC.

The AJ 5 signature shoe's background is described as follows on the company's website:

“In his 1989 - 1990 season, it was clear that MJ was better than ever. Setting a points per game personal record, he drained 69 points against Cleveland. He hit 92 three-pointers, compared to only 68 in all prior seasons combined. Every aspect of MJ's game was flawless, but it was his dogfight-like flight that separated him from every other player on the planet.”

Take a closer look at the uppers of these shoes (Image via Instagram/@asneakerhead101)

The fifth iconic silhouette design is further highlighted as follows on the Jordan Brand website:

“Tinker Hatfield took inspiration from Jordan's biting style and, likening it to an American WWII fighter plane, he designed the Air Jordan V with shark-tooth shapes on the midsole. Paired with a clear outsole, the shoe an imbued a ferocity reminiscent of its relentless muse.”

With its black nubuck top contrasted by white sewing details, the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Phantom" is strikingly similar to the AJ 5 Low. The latter retains its standard features, such as the semi-translucent TPU side cage, whereas the former adds branding details that allude to the Dongdan basketball tournament.

The TPU eyelets, tongue, and 3M touches that surround the Jumpman on the tongue are all intact, and the white Dongdan symbol described earlier is still visible on the heel.

Bespoke insoles give these shoes a more sophisticated appearance, with the Jumpman logo as well as a skyline that resembles a sunset with clouds emblazoned on it.

Here's a look at the laterals and insoles of these sneakers (Image via Instagram/@asneakerhead101)

The model's lace locks as well as tongue lining include pink and purple colors, respectively, to add contrast. A black Air Jordan 5 midsole featuring pink shark teeth near the forefoot and a black, semi-translucent purple rubber outer sole unit completed the look.

Keep an eye on the SNKRS app as well as the official Nike website if you're interested in adding the Air Jordan 5 Low GC "Dongdan" sneakers to your shoe collection.

