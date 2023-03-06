Nike Air Max Plus “White Red Navy” shoes: Price and more details explored 

Nike Air Max Plus will celebrate its 25th birthday this year, and the brand has been releasing some rather hot colorways to recognize the occasion. We're now getting our first glimpse at the Nike Air Max Plus "White Red Navy," which joins other colorways like "Flat Pewter" and "Vachetta Tan," among special releases.

The new iteration, which will soon be available this year, is covered in a White/White-University Red-Midnight Navy-Sail color scheme. While the Swoosh label has not yet officially announced a release date, early rumors indicate that the red shoes would retail at $175 per pair.

Those who are eagerly awaiting this release can purchase these pairs via a few additional retail locations as well as Nike's e-commerce websites.

Nike Air Max Plus “White Red Navy” shoes exude patriotic vibe with their unique details

Famous sneaker designer Sean McDowell states that Nike Air Max Plus was inspired by the manner in which "Florida's palm trees move in the breeze at twilight." Since then, a number of Nike models, such as the Vapormax Plus as well as the 97 Plus, have featured its distinctive uppers.

The Swoosh brand updated its Air Max line throughout 2022 with modern and retro looks. Whether through the re-release of retro Air Max 1 styles or the introduction of collaborative color variants with renowned design houses, Nike's well-known lifestyle line continues to grow. To further expand on its extensive catalog, the shoe company is preparing another “White Red Navy” colorway of the Air Max Plus silhouette.

Regarding the origins of the highly coveted Air Max technology, the swoosh label's website says:

“Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. In 1987, the Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it.”

It further reads as:

“Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking colour combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

The American sportswear business could have just produced this pair of sneakers in all-white and called it a day, but instead they went an extra mile by featuring a white mesh upper that changes into a university red color straight down the middle, with matching red eyelets.

Glossy midnight-navy swooshes emerge through the medial and lateral side panels, and a white cage encircles the entire top. A leather mudguard encircles the sneakers and the hefty Air Max midsole and flaming outsole are seen underneath.

The brand's website, the SNKRS app, and a few other select shops across the world will retail the Nike Air Max Plus "White Red Navy" edition in stock if interested shoppers wish to buy a pair.

